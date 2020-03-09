Global Energy Metals Appoints Critical Metals Expert Christopher Ecclestone as Director

Global Energy Metals Corporation has appointed Christopher Ecclestone as a member of its Board of Directors effective immediately.









Global Energy Metals Corporation (TSXV:GEMC, OTC:GBLEF, FSE:5GE1) (“Global Energy Metals”, the “Company” and/or “GEMC”) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Christopher Ecclestone as a member of its Board of Directors effective immediately.

Mr. Ecclestone is a principal and mining strategist at Hallgarten & Company and is based in London. Prior to founding Hallgarten & Company in New York in 2003 he was the head of research at an economic think tank in New Jersey which he had joined in 2001. Before moving to the U.S., he was the founder and head of research at the esteemed Argentine equity research firm, Buenos Aires Trust Company, from 1991 until 2001. He has previously served as a director of several TSX and TSX-V-listed companies.

Christopher’s has spent his career in various aspects of the mining industry, and has been particularly active in investing, analyzing and advising on transactional work in those metals deemed critical to battery and new energy markets. His banking and capital markets network with notable expertise in technology metals are sure to greatly benefit the Company.

Christopher Ecclestone said:

“I have been an investor and advisor in cobalt and other battery related metals for a number of years and see Global Energy Metals as having an excellent platform for development of a North American integrated supply company with strong existing mineral assets and a team with one of the best understandings of the critical metals space. I look forward to the further exploration results from Nevada and development of a strong critical metals supply chain company.”

Mitchell Smith, President & CEO Commented:

“The need for more urgent and intensive actions to secure minerals of critical importance to the global battery industry is becoming more acute. It is a great vote of confidence for us, and our approach to tackling cobalt and battery minerals supply issues, to have a world renown critical minerals leader like Christopher to join our board.”

“He has the depth of experience, necessary skill set and track record of success, all prerequisites for leading this corporate commitment to operationalize a clear action plan for critical mineral supply chain security.”

Under the direction of Mr. Ecclestone, Global Energy will implement a path to identify ways to capture critical minerals central to battery and energy storage technology. Strategies will include collaboration with industry players, examination of recycling technologies complementing our primary source operations and providing an alternative, profitable solution to the benefit of our shareholders and stakeholders. This strategy also combats the significant issue of mineral dependence, traceability and jurisdictional risk that plagues many of the battery minerals, cobalt in particular.

Global Energy Metals Corporation:

(TSXV:GEMC | OTCQB:GBLEF | FSE:5GE1)

Global Energy Metals provides investors and partners with exposure to the immediate need for metals critical to the new energy economy by building a diversified global portfolio of cobalt and battery metals rich projects in top-tier mining jurisdictions with exploration & development upside to become a supply chain solution to safe and reliable cobalt for downstream partners. Global Energy Metals holds 100% of the Millennium Cobalt Project and two neighbouring discovery stage exploration-stage cobalt assets in Mt. Isa, Australia. It also currently owns 70% of the Werner Lake Cobalt Mine in Ontario, Canada and has entered into an agreement to acquire an 85% interest in two cobalt-nickel-copper exploration projects in Nevada, 150km East of the Tesla Gigafactory.

For Further Information:

Global Energy Metals Corporation

#1501-128 West Pender Street

Vancouver, BC, V6B 1R8

Email: info@globalenergymetals.com

t. + 1 (604) 688-4219 extensions 236/237

Twitter: @EnergyMetals

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information:

Certain information in this release may constitute forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws and necessarily involve risks associated with regulatory approvals and timelines. Although Global Energy Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change. For more information on Global Energy and the risks and challenges of their businesses, investors should review the filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

