First Cobalt to Host Investor Call on Refinery Feasibility Study Results

First Cobalt Corp. (TSXV:FCC, OTCQX:FTSSF) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a webcast and conference call on Monday, May 4 at 10:30am EDT / 2:30pm UTC to discuss the results of a definitive feasibility study on the First Cobalt Refinery.

Interested parties are welcome to follow the presentation and participate in a question and answer session by webcast or conference call as follows:

Webcast Link:

https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1309732&tp_key=ac34f871e4

Call Dial-in:

416-764-8609

(Direct)

1-888-390-0605

(North America toll free)

No conference code required

A recording of the presentation will be available for playback for one week following the live call. Playback instructions will be available on the Company’s website.

About First Cobalt

First Cobalt owns North America’s only permitted cobalt refinery. Cobalt refining is an essential component in the manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles, consumer electronics and industrial applications. Cobalt is a critical mineral and forms a foundational piece of the next generation of the North American auto sector. First Cobalt also owns a cobalt project in the United States and controls significant mineral assets in the Canadian Cobalt Camp, including more than 50 past producing mines.

On behalf of First Cobalt Corp.

Trent Mell

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

