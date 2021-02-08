First Cobalt CEO: C$10 Million in Government Funding “Sends a Really Important Message”

First Cobalt received a C$5 million grant from the Ontario government and a federal government grant for a 10 year interest-free loan of C$5 million for project capital.









In a recent update, First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC,OTCQX:FTSSF) CEO Trent Mell emphasized that First Cobalt’s Canadian government funding demonstrates the growing shift towards sustainable energy and electric power, a trend First Cobalt is in line to capitalize on significantly. “We’re one piece of the puzzle and hopefully, that leads to others. I’d love to see a battery maker come to Ontario or Quebec,” Mell commented.

First Cobalt received a C$5 million grant from the Ontario government, via the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund, as well as a federal government grant for a 10 year interest-free loan of C$5 million for project capital.

Global cobalt production and battery materials are currently supplied mainly through Africa and China to North American markets. According to Mell, localization of a supply chain building into the domestic redundancies is becoming important, especially with the growing influence of ESG worldwide. The company’s First Cobalt Refinery carves a significant space for Western cobalt supply and production.

The First Cobalt Refinery is a permitted asset with US$60 million in capital available to advance operations. The company intends to begin constructing this flagship asset in July 2021, with permit acquisition, extensive build-out and funding set as priorities over the next six months.

This interview is sponsored by First Cobalt (TSXV:FCC,OTCQX:FTSSF). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by First Cobalt, in order to help investors learn more about the company. First Cobalt is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with First Cobalt and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.