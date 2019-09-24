American Battery Metals Corporation Says U.S. Can and Must Compete on the Global Stage

American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the “Company”), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole today commented on the U.S. Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee recent hearing on critical minerals and the li-ion battery recycling supply chain.

Senator Lisa Murkowski, the chair of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said “China is consolidating control of the entire supply chain for clean technologies. “The United States is falling behind … and allowing that to happen is a strategic mistake.”

American Battery Metals Corporation Chief Executive Officer Doug Cole agreed, stating, “The U.S. must lessen its reliance on foreign sources of critical minerals.”

Cole continued, “This is a crucial time for US and North American producers of battery metals. We need to pursue and develop domestic sources of metals like lithium, cobalt, and nickel.”

This can be accomplished more quickly, according to Senator Murkowski, with the passage of the American Mineral Security Act (S. 1317).

The purpose of S. 1317 is “to facilitate the availability, development, and environmentally responsible production of domestic resources to meet national material or critical mineral needs, and for other purposes.”

“In addition to competing globally to supply the Electric Vehicle and Energy Storage markets, this is every bit a matter of national security,” said Cole. “The US has the resources and intellectual capacity to make it happen, and this creates a lucrative convergence of factors for investors to be successful while supporting domestic interests.”

Andy Miller, head of Pricing Assessments at Benchmark Minerals Intelligence, stated, “To compete with China, the US needs to create an EV ecosystem- it’s not just about the batteries but the entire supply chain.”

American Battery Metals Corporation is addressing these market challenges holistically. ABMC head of business development Doug Nickle says, “We are focused on providing solutions throughout the supply chain, because it’s not just one particular area or mineral that will make the US self-sufficient and competitive.”

“American Battery Metals Corporation is aggressively executing our exploration and mining programs. Simultaneously, we’re developing an environmentally sustainable battery recycling strategy to take in battery feedstock, to then redeploy the recycled metals back into the supply chain.”

The Nevada-based company’s approach is catching the eyes of investors and strategic partners alike.

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are “forward-looking statements.” Although the Company’s management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

