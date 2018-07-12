Zinc One On Market One Media

Zinc One Resources Inc. (TSXV:Z, FSE:RH33, OTC:ZZOF) CEO, Jim Walchuck was recently interviewed on Market One Media on what sets the company apart from its peers.











Most importantly, Zinc One is a mine development company so the company is not really looking to explore. What’s really unique about the company’s Bongora Project is that it already as a historical resource estimate and the company has most of the data. All they are doing right now is delineating it and the company has a 43-101 report coming out meaning that the company can move the project very quickly into production, far faster than any of its peers.

To watch the full interview, click here.

