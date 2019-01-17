Trevali Announces Leadership Transition

Trevali Mining Corporation (TSX:TV) wishes to announce that as part of the Company’s ongoing transformation, vision and strategy to be a premier global base metals mining company, Dr. Mark Cruise plans to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Mike Hoffman plans to step down as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company.









Trevali Mining Corporation (TSX:TV) wishes to announce that as part of the Company’s ongoing transformation, vision and strategy to be a premier global base metals mining company, Dr. Mark Cruise plans to step down as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and Mr. Mike Hoffman plans to step down as Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company. Both Dr. Cruise and Mr. Hoffman will continue in their current roles until their successors are appointed in order to ensure a smooth transition to a new leadership team for the long-term benefit of Trevali and its stakeholders.

Dr. Mark Cruise, Trevali’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “The Board and I have agreed that it would be an appropriate time for me to step down as an executive of the Company. Over the past decade Trevali has transformed from a successful explorer to a multi-operational, zinc focused, global base metal mining company. 2018 was a busy year as we built the new management and operating teams and the Company is well positioned for my successor to take the Company to the next stage of its evolution. Given my intimate knowledge of the assets I look forward to continuing to support the team going forward.”

Mr. Mike Hoffman, Chair of the Board of Directors said: “On behalf of the Board of Directors of Trevali, I would like to extend our sincere thanks to Mark for his vision and commitment as President and Chief Executive Officer. He has worked tirelessly to build Trevali into the operationally diversified and well capitalized zinc focused producer it is today and leaves in place an excellent team and a bright future. We are pleased that Mark will remain with the Company in order to ensure a successful transition as we continue our evolution from a successful exploration company into a major producer.”

The Board of Directors has commenced searches for a new President and Chief Executive Officer and a new Chair of the Board. During the interim period, the Board of Directors has formed a Transition Oversight Committee to oversee the search process and ensure an efficient transition, and to provide additional oversight and support to the President and Chief Executive Officer and his team, as well as the Chair, throughout the leadership transition.

ABOUT TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Trevali is a zinc-focused, base metals company with four mines: the 90% owned Perkoa mine in Burkina Faso, the 90% owned Rosh Pinah mine in Namibia, the wholly-owned Caribou mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp of northern New Brunswick in Canada, and the wholly-owned Santander mine in Peru.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company’s website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

