Thunderstruck Resources CEO: We Have All Permits in Place

Thunderstruck Resources (TSXV:AWE) CEO Bryce Bradley spoke at the recent Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver. At the panel discussion, she reported, “We have all of the permits in place with the Fijian government – this is one of the tortuous things we’ve been doing the last couple of years. We have titles for all four assets and our Country Manager has undertaken the extremely arduous task of getting land compensation agreements with every single Chief and every single village – they’re very strict there. Their three-year land compensation agreements that you must get signed by the chief and each and 66 percent of every villager – even if they no longer live in the village. He undertook that task successfully. That’s all been done as of last fall, and that’s sort of the quiet stuff that’s in the background that you don’t get a lot of love for, but it’s absolutely critical for trying to work on the land.”

