Heron Releases Progress Update for Woodlawn

Heron Resources (ASX:HRR) has released its report for the September 2018 Quarter, during which the company focused on the construction of the Woodlawn zinc-copper project in New South Wales.

The company said that the last 4 years have seen Heron directing its efforts to developing the Woodlawn zinc-copper project with the successful completion of a preliminary economic assessment in 2015, followed by the feasibility study in June 2016 and the completion of project financing in September 2017. Construction activities commenced in September 2017 and the project is expected to start commissioning late in the December 2018 quarter. Heron said the price outlook for all metals to be produced at Woodlawn, while seeing some recent volatility, remains strong, particularly for zinc which continues to face a significant supply shortfall.

The company also provided an update on development progress during the quarter:

PLANT CONSTRUCTION: Remains on track to start commissioning in fourth quarter, overall EPC completion at 79 percent as at the end of September, key fine grinding equipment, IsaMill, delivered and installed. stage 1 grid power connected and energized

UNDERGROUND: Decline development commenced, paste plant construction advancing

RETREATMENT: Initial hydraulic mining equipment delivered, civils works at Tailings Dam South completed

OPERATIONAL READINESS: Supply agreements established for major consumables and reagents, concentrate container construction commenced, progress continues with operational recruitment

