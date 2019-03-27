Foran Appoints Mario Grossi To The Board

Foran Mining Corporation (TSXV:FOM)(“Foran” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Mario Grossi has agreed to join Foran’s Board of Directors.









Mr. Grossi is the President, CEO and founder of Technica Group Inc. and Technica Mining. Technica Mining is Ontario’s second largest underground mining and construction contractor, employing over 450 people and operating Canada-wide. He has worked within the Canadian mining and metals industry for over 25 years, focused on continuously improving mining techniques while striving to create a zero-harm workplace.

“We are delighted to have Mario join our Board,” said Darren Morcombe, Executive Chairman of Foran. “He brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise that strengthens our ability to drive value for shareholders.”

“Mario’s hands-on mining experience is valuable for Foran as we move the McIlvenna Bay Project beyond feasibility. Adding an experienced mining contractor to our Board at this stage enhances our ability to evaluate the best way to develop McIlvenna Bay. We anticipate benefits from his involvement for both shareholders and the Board,” commented Patrick Soares, President & CEO of Foran.

Pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the Company also announces that it has granted a total of 2,070,000 incentive stock options to Directors, Officers, Employees and Consultants of the Company. Each stock option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of Foran at a price of $0.34, with an expiry date of March 27, 2024.

Foran trades on the TSX.V under the symbol “FOM”.

