- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success
- Lithium Outlook
- Oil and Gas Outlook
- Gold Outlook Report
- Uranium Outlook
- Rare Earths Outlook
- All Outlook Reports
- Top Generative AI Stocks
- Top EV Stocks
- Biggest AI Companies
- Biggest Blockchain Stocks
- Biggest Cryptocurrency-mining Stocks
- Biggest Cybersecurity Companies
- Biggest Robotics Companies
- Biggest Social Media Companies
- Biggest Technology ETFs
- Artificial Intellgience ETFs
- Robotics ETFs
- Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs
- Artificial Intelligence Outlook
- EV Outlook
- Cleantech Outlook
- Crypto Outlook
- Tech Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
- Cannabis Weekly Round-Up
- Top Alzheimer's Treatment Stocks
- Top Biotech Stocks
- Top Plant-based Food Stocks
- Biggest Cannabis Stocks
- Biggest Pharma Stocks
- Longevity Stocks to Watch
- Psychedelics Stocks to Watch
- Top Cobalt Stocks
- Small Biotech ETFs to Watch
- Top Life Science ETFs
- Biggest Pharmaceutical ETFs
- Life Science Outlook
- Biotech Outlook
- Cannabis Outlook
- Pharma Outlook
- Psychedelics Outlook
- All Market Outlook Reports
Nuvau Minerals Targets Matagami Mine Restart in Québec
“We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine. And we've got over 10 years of resources available to us as well on the property. So we've got all the pieces there required to, at some point, get the property back into production,” said Nuvau Minerals President and CEO Peter van Alphen.
Following its successful initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange and its acquisition of the Matagami property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) is embarking on an aggressive exploration strategy in 2025, including an intensified drilling campaign to expand known resources at Matagami.
In an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Nuvau’s president and CEO, Peter van Alphen, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, describing the project’s “incredible exploration opportunities.”
“(Matagami) is a very large land package with multiple targets already identified — we've made two discoveries so far … We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine," he said.
"And we've got over 10 years of resources available to us as well on the property. So we've got all the pieces there required to, at some point, get the property back into production," added van Alphen.
Work at the project in 2025 will include geological assessments to de-risk the property, an aggressive drilling program to expand the resource, obtaining permits for a new tailings facility and work toward restarting production.
In addition to pursuing a clear path to near-term production, van Alphen also emphasized the property’s exploration potential.
“It also has incredible exploration potential in the northern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt. So we're in the right location. It's in Québec. So we've got incredible support from the Québec government through various sources, including funding,” he said.
Watch the full interview with Nuvau President and CEO Peter van Alphen above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nuvau Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nuvau Mineralsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nuvau Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Latest News
Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit
- Corporate info
- Insights
- Growth strategies
- Upcoming projects
GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT
Investing News Network websites or approved third-party tools use cookies. Please refer to the cookie policy for collected data, privacy and GDPR compliance. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to our use of cookies.