Nuvau Minerals
Revitalizing critical mineral production in Quebec’s premier Matagami mining district.
Zinc Investing

Nuvau Minerals Targets Matagami Mine Restart in Québec

Resource Investing News
Nuvau Minerals Targets Matagami Mine Restart in Québecplay icon

“We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine. And we've got over 10 years of resources available to us as well on the property. So we've got all the pieces there required to, at some point, get the property back into production,” said Nuvau Minerals President and CEO Peter van Alphen.

Following its successful initial public offering on the TSX Venture Exchange and its acquisition of the Matagami property from Glencore (LSE:GLEN,OTC Pink:GLCNF), Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC) is embarking on an aggressive exploration strategy in 2025, including an intensified drilling campaign to expand known resources at Matagami.

In an interview at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, Nuvau’s president and CEO, Peter van Alphen, highlighted the strategic importance of the acquisition, describing the project’s “incredible exploration opportunities.”

“(Matagami) is a very large land package with multiple targets already identified — we've made two discoveries so far … We've got the infrastructure from the past-producing mine processing facility, it’s a permitted mine," he said.

"And we've got over 10 years of resources available to us as well on the property. So we've got all the pieces there required to, at some point, get the property back into production," added van Alphen.

Work at the project in 2025 will include geological assessments to de-risk the property, an aggressive drilling program to expand the resource, obtaining permits for a new tailings facility and work toward restarting production.

In addition to pursuing a clear path to near-term production, van Alphen also emphasized the property’s exploration potential.

“It also has incredible exploration potential in the northern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt. So we're in the right location. It's in Québec. So we've got incredible support from the Québec government through various sources, including funding,” he said.

Watch the full interview with Nuvau President and CEO Peter van Alphen above.

Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Nuvau Minerals (TSXV:NMC). This interview provides information which was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Nuvau Minerals in order to help investors learn more about the company. Nuvau Mineralsis a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.

INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.

The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Nuvau Minerals and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.

This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.

NMC:CC
tsxv:nmctsxv stockssilver investingzinc investingzinc stockssilver stocksZinc Investing
The Conversation (0)
Nuvau Minerals
Sign up to get your FREE

Nuvau Minerals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

