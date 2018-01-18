Callinex Intersects 9 Meters of 10% Zinc and Continues to Expand the Near-Surface Nash Creek Deposit

Callinex Mines Inc. (the “Company” or “Callinex”) (TSX-V: CNX; OTCQX: CLLXF) is pleased to announce assay results from four drill holes as part of the recently completed 35 drill hole campaign at the Company’s 100% owned Nash Creek Deposit located within the Bathurst Mining District of New Brunswick (See Figures1, 2 and 3). Drill hole NC17-257 returned exceptional near-surface results with a 15.0m intersection grading 7.2% zinc equivalent (“Zn Eq.”) mineralization including 9.0m of 11.1% Zn Eq. from a starting depth of 113.0m (See Table 1). These four holes have expanded the Nash Creek Deposit an additional 180m to the north of the initial 2017 summer drilling campaign, and 600m north of the mineral resource (See Figure 4). The deposit remains open for expansion to the north and south.

Max Porterfield, President and CEO, stated, “Our success in expanding the strike length of the deposit by nearly 50% over the last six months of exploration speaks to the exciting potential of the project. While we continue to focus on exploration advances in 2018, we are eager to publish an updated resource and maiden Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Nash Creek Deposit in the coming months. We are targeting the PEA to have a base-case scenario of a standalone open pit operation with potential to process between 15 to 20 million tonnes of material.”

