Boreal Engages Drill Contractor for Gumsberg Project in Sweden

- December 4th, 2018

Boreal is mobilizing to commence a planned 1,000 meter reconnaissance drill program in early December and will test a variety of shallow drill targets.  

Boreal Metals (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged Arctic Drilling AB to conduct diamond drilling at Gumsberg in Sweden to follow up on previous high grade intercepts.

President and CEO of Boreal, Karl Antonius said:

“The goal of this program is to conduct an efficient test of several high priority targets in the vicinity of the Östra Silvberg Mine, where we had good success earlier this year. Arctic Drilling’s cost effective and rapid drilling rates will be a key component to this program.”

Click here to read the full Boreal Metals (TSXV:BMX) press release.

