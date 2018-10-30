Azure Minerals Releases Quarterly Activities Report

The company highlighted progress at Oposura and its scoping study as the key development over the last few months.









Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) has released its quarterly activities report for the period ending September 30, highlighting the Oposura scoping study as the key development over the last few months.

The company also detailed progress at the Oso Negro project and the Alacrán project.

Oposura is an advanced-stage project located in the state of Sonora, in northern Mexico. Azure has defined a body of high grade, massive sulphide-hosted, zinc, lead and silver mineralization, which delivered an initial mineral resource estimate of 2.9 million tonnes at 5.0 percent zinc, 2.8 percent lead and 17.0 grams per tonne (g/t) silver (Indicated + Inferred). The Oposura scoping study released on 15 October 2018 demonstrated that Oposura is an economically and technically robust, high-margin project.

