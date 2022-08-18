Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 1 8 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual general meeting held in Vancouver, B.C. on August 16, 2022 (the " AGM ").

The shareholders approved, by a minimum 98.7% requisite majority, all motions put forth at the AGM, including the re-election of the four directors, appointment of Smythe LLP as auditors of the Company and the approval of the Amended and Restated Stock Option Plan. A total of 25,464,424 common shares of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented in person or by proxy at the AGM.

Mr. David Vincent did not stand for re-election at the AGM. " On behalf of the Board of Directors and management, we wish to express our gratitude to David for his invaluable contribution and service he provided to the Company as a Board member and a member of the Audit Committee." stated Mike Stark, President and CEO of the Company .  "We wish him the best with his future endeavors.  David will remain with the Company as a consultant."

Following the AGM, the Board of Directors re-appointed Mike Stark as Chairman, President and CEO, Gregory Hahn as Vice-President, Exploration and Dong H. Shim as CFO and Corporate Secretary.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) have approved this release.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Mike Stark, CEO, President Phone: (604) 833-4278

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Arizona Silver ExplorationTSXV:AZSPrecious Metals Investing
AZS:CA
"investing news network"

Arizona Silver Exploration

Overview

Mining in Arizona is flourishing as the demand for metals and minerals soars. Demand for critical metals stems from the consumer electronics, military operations and renewable energy markets. As experts put it, the demand is expected to continuously grow in the 21st century.

Why is Arizona a mining hotspot? Arizona is widely known for its mining-friendly policies and high gold, silver, and copper mineralization outputs. In 2019, Arizona ranked in the top 10 jurisdictions in the world for both the investment attractiveness index and the policy perception index, according to the Fraser Institute. As a result, Arizona has ranked the number one state for exporting metal ores in the United States and has rightfully attracted the attention of major mining companies and investors alike.

Arizona Silver Explorations Inc. (TSXV:AZS,OTCQB:AZASF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring, identifying, and acquiring high-grade gold and silver in Arizona and Nevada in the United States of America. The company is led by an experienced management team CEO Mike Stark who has over 35 years of experience and worked with Exeter Resources (TSX: XRC,NYSE-MKT: XRA,Frankfurt: EXB), Extorre Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX:XG), and Canamex Gold Corp. (TSXV:CSQ,OTCQX:CNMXF,FSE:CX6).

“We have four very promising properties, we are not a one-property ownership,” said Arizona Silver Explorations CEO Mike Stark.

The company’s flagship Philadelphia project is an early-stage project in Arizona and is strategically located near multiple high-yielding gold and silver mines. Nearby mines in the region include the Moss Mine, which is approximately 6 miles away and owned by Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (TSX.VNEE), which has 4,463,000 ounces of measured and indicated gold as well as 360,000 ounces of measured and indicated silver.

The Gold Road mine owned by Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX:ORA) is 10 miles away and has historically produced 746,000 ounces of gold. In addition to its flagship project, the company has three other projects in its portfolio located in Arizona and Nevada including Ramsey Silver, Silverton Gold and Sycamore Canyon.

Since the company acquired the Philadelphia Property in February of 2019, they have successfully completed multiple drilling campaigns. The property sits on the prolific high-grade Arabian vein fault and has produced gold as high as 41.6 gold per ton (gpt) and silver as high as

97.2 gpt. The company plans to continue drilling to test the continuity of the high-grade vein based on the pending results.

Arizona Silver Exploration fully owns all of its projects. The company also has a strong share structure with 57,839,096 shares issued and outstanding, 6,011,758 warrants outstanding and 5,252,250 options outstanding for a total of 69,103,104 fully diluted shares, as of December 20, 2020. The company’s management team believes in its projects as its ownership includes 42 percent with family and friends, 24 percent with retail, 30 percent with insiders, and 4 percent with institutions.

Company Highlights

  • Arizona Silver Explorations Inc. (TSXV:AZS,OTCQB:AZASF) is a junior mineral exploration company focused on exploring, identifying, and acquiring high grade gold and silver in Arizona and Nevada in the United States of America.
  • The company’s flagship Philadelphia property in Arizona has drill results showing gold as high as 41.6 gpt, silver as high as 97.2 gpt and beryllium as high as 344 gpt and it is strategically located near other gold- and silver-yielding mines.
  • The company has a portfolio consisting of three other early-stage projects in Arizona and Nevada including Ramsey Silver, Silverton Gold and Sycamore Canyon.
  • The company is fully budgeted and fully owns all of its properties.
  • The company has a strong structure with 57,839,096 shares issued and outstanding, 6,011,758 warrants outstanding and 5,252,250 options outstanding for a total of 69,103,104 fully diluted shares, as of July 15th 2021
  • The company’s management team is highly experienced with decades of experience mining and exploration as well as finance.

Key Projects

The Philadelphia Property

The flagship Philadelphia property is located in Mohave County in northwestern Arizona and consists of 20 claims on the prolific high-grade Arabian vein fault. The property is readily accessible as it is less than 100 metres from paved road access. The region is home to the Oatman Mining District which has produced over 2.5 million ounces of gold from high-grade veins from underground mining. The Philadelphia property is approximately six miles from Northern Vertex’s Moss mine and 10 miles from Aura Minerals’ Gold Road mine.

The property has a mining history dating back to 1915 involving the Arabian-Philadelphia mine which produced 44,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 0.3 to 0.79 opt. Historic silver grades in the production shaft averaged 420 gpt of silver. Arizona Silver Exploration’s October 2019 core drill program produced gold as high as 41.6 gpt and silver as high as 97.2 gpt. The September 2020 core drill program showed 33.56 gpt of gold and 54.7 gpt of silver over 2.35 metres, within a thicker interval of 10.76 metres containing 9.26 gpt of gold, 79.8 gpt of silver, and 344 gpt of beryllium beginning at a depth of 27.96 metres.

In November 2020, Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. announced that it bought out the existing 1 percent NSR on the property. The property is now fully owned and is free of all financial obligations. Currently, there is 1.5 km of strike untested to the north and 2 km of strike untested to the south. The company reported additional drill results of 3.7 ft. grading 6.79 gpt gold and 258 gpt silverfrom after completing its core drilling in April 2021.

The Silverton Gold Project

Silverton Gold is a Carlin-type gold exploration project located in Nye County in Nevada and consists of 77 unpatented lode mining claims on the 1540 acre property. The project is 100 km from the old Silverton Mine property which is northeast of Tonopah in Nevada. The property has brecciated and silicified dolomitic limestone and faults. The company believes the dolomite breccias identified on the property are the primary exploration opportunity which is structurally similar to the gold-rich zones at the Long Canyon gold deposit which has reserves and resources of 3.19 million ounces of gold including measured, probable, and inferred.

The property has had intermittent exploration since the early 1980s with a large gold anomaly identified that contains greater than 100 ppb of gold. In 1988, a few holes were drilled peripheral to the gold anomalies in brecciated dolomites and intersected 40 to 100 feet carrying 300 to 1000 ppb of gold in almost every hole. As such, the company expects that mineralization will be even higher at the heart of the gold mineral system. Past drill results on the property also contained 1 to 16 grams of gold.

The company fully owns the property after previously entering into a lease with the option to purchase an agreement. Arizona Silver Exploration will be doing exploration work in the summer of 2021 pending permits.

The Ramsey Silver Project

The Ramsey Silver project is located two hours west of Phoenix in Arizona. The property’s geology consists of black calcite plus quartz veins in overlying rhyolite at an upward leakage with Ag-Pb-Zn-Ba geochemical signature. Exposure of geology underground found a high-grade vein with open stope and low-grade silver in volcanic breccia.

The property has seen historic production of 1370 gpt of gold and samples of high grade silver at 924.6 gpt. It is also home to 41 existing underground drill holes from the 1960s. Intercepts on the property show up 304 gpt of gold at up to 46 metres. Drill results from 18 holes on the Ramsey mine target completed by Arizona Silver to date show average gold mineralization at 31.5 gpt. The drill results also include a thick zone of disseminated silver and lead and zinc presence of up to 1 percent combined. Silver mineralization is open-pittable at depth. There is a large untested adjacent geophysical anomaly.

The property is fully owned with royalty buy-outs. The upcoming drill program on the property is scheduled to happen later this year when temperatures resume to safe operating levels for the crew. The company believes there is an upside potential for a large deposit size on the property.

Sycamore Canyon Project

The Sycamore Canyon property is located 20 miles northeast of the town of Willcox in southern Graham County in Arizona and consists of 10 unpatented lode mining claims on US Forest Service administered public lands. The property is accessible through gravel roads west of a paved divided highway with two large power lines. Sycamore Canyon contains a prominent silicified breccia body that occurs primarily within Precambrian granite as well as several smaller parallel banded silica veins.

Sampling backed by certified assay certificates from reputable laboratories throughout the silicified breccia demonstrates values up to 31 gpt of gold and 458 gpt of silver. From 42 samples collected from within the silicified breccias, values up to 15.45 gpt of gold and 396 gpt of silver was collected with average values at 0.893 gpt of gold and 82 gpt of silver. Historic samples from prospect pits not on the main breccia zone contained up to 50 percent of lead and 74 opt of gold. The property also has strong vlf-em anomaly across the main breccia identified after the 2018 exploration plan.

Arizona Silver Exploration fully owns the Sycamore Canyon project after previously entering into a lease with the option to purchase. The company has completed staking of an additional 28 unpatented lode mining claims surrounding the core group of leased claims to protect possible extensions of the silicified breccia and future development sites in the surrounding area. The area has yet to be tested with a drill hole but the company plans to begin an initial eight-hole drilling program, with two holes to test the gold-silver bearing silicified breccia on four initial sections pending a permit.

Management Team

Mike Stark - President, CEO and Director

Mike Stark has over 35 years of business experience in the private sector as an owner and operator of two successful companies and 29 years in the public sector. Stark’s background includes corporate financing, investor relations, market support and corporate strategic development. Companies he has worked with in the past includes Exeter Resources and Extorre Resources.

Greg Hahn - VP Exploration and Director

Greg Hahn has over 35 years of experience in exploration and mine development. Hahn has held senior level management positions with several public mining companies. Hahn has taken projects from mine development to financing and through to production, including permitting, engineering, construction and operations.

Dong H. Shim - Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Dong H. Shim is a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia and a Certified Public Accountant registered in the State of Illinois, United States. Shim has served as an audit partner on numerous audit engagements with a mid-size firm located in Vancouver, British Columbia, where he audited various publicly traded companies, primarily focusing on junior mining, oil and gas, pharmaceutical and high-tech industries. As an audit partner, Shim also assisted various start-up companies in achieving public listings on the TSX Venture Exchange, Canadian Securities Exchange and the OTC Market.

Shim is currently the President of Golden Tree Capital Corp. and SHIM Accounting Corporation with a primary focus on business advisory, corporate consulting and regulatory filings both in the United States and Canada. In addition, Shim teaches accounting as an instructor at a local college in Vancouver and acts as a facilitator at CPA Western School of Business where he mentors CPA candidates enrolled in the CPA Professional Education Program.

Eugene (“Gene”) Spiering - Director

Eugene Spiering is an exploration geologist with over 30 years of international experience in mineral exploration and senior level project management in the Western United States, South America and Europe. As VP Exploration, he participated in the discovery and development of the El Valle and Carles gold mines, and the Aguablanca nickel mine in Spain, along with the discovery of 2 new uranium mineralized breccia pipes in Arizona. He was also responsible for the exploration and definition of two porphyry copper deposits near Yerington, Nevada.

Spiering is a consulting geologist and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined in the National Instrument 42-101. He is a registered member of the Society of Mining, Metallurgy, & Exploration (SME #4164070RM), a fellow member of Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (FAusIMM #222207) and served as SME 2015-2016 Henry Krumb Guest Lecturer. Spiering is on the Board of Southern Silver Exploration Corp, and acts as Chairman of the audit committee of (“SSV” on the TSX-V), a silver development project in Mexico.

David Vincent, BEng, Dip. FP - Director

David Vincent’s background includes consulting and investment banking, corporate advisory, corporate public relations and capital raising services within the resources sector. Vincent was a senior executive with BAE Systems, a global aerospace company, where he gained significant skills and experience in international business development, feasibility studies, market analysis, business planning, project financing, project management and marketing within the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Europe.

He is a professional engineer and commercial pilot with post graduate academic qualifications in management and financial services. Vincent was a senior commissioned officer (engineer and pilot) in the Royal Australian Air Force. He has worked throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia for the last 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Distinction from RMIT, a Diploma in Administrative Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Aviation Studies and a Diploma in Financial Planning from Deakin University in Australia.

Brady Stiles - Director

Brady Stiles is an independent investor with a diverse entrepreneurial background. As co-Founder and CEO, he operated a US federal contracting corporation. During the Deep Horizon oil spill, he co-designed and developed a US patented oil spill containment and recovery system. Stiles served as a designer, crew chief and co-pilot for multiple General Motors Motorsport programs. His 20 years of real-estate experience includes land development and timberland management.

Yale Simpson - Advisor

Yale Simpson has a Bachelor of Applied Science in Geological Engineering from the University of British Columbia in Canada and is a professional geologist. Simpson has more than 30 years of experience as a senior geologist, exploration manager and CEO of companies involved in precious metals projects in Australia, Africa, Eastern Europe and South America. Those companies included Pennzoil Company, Chevron Exploration, Australmin Holdings, Argosy Gold Mines and Black Swan Gold Mines Ltd.

He was co-chairman of Extorre Gold Mines Ltd., a successful spinout from Exeter, which was bought by Yamana Gold Ltd. in 2012 and was co-chairman of Exeter until it was purchased by Goldcorp Inc. in 2017. His particular expertise is in strategic resource planning, financing and corporate communications. In addition to Adamera Minerals Corp., Simpson is currently a director of Rugby Mining Limited.

Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Reports New Drill Results from Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - August 09, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces drill results from two core holes, PC22-93 and PC22-92T from the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. Core hole PC22-93 was drilled 350 metres north of the northernmost core holes completed earlier in the program. This hole successfully extends the strike length of the mineral system drilled to date to +750 meters, with gaps in the drill pattern to be drilled as the next priority. Core Hole PC22-92T was intended to be a twin of reverse circulation hole PRC21-85 for quality control purposes. Unfortunately, it intersected a significant fault zone and suffered poor recoveries as a result. It also deviated from the intended azimuth by 20 degrees and therefore was not a valid twin.

Core Hole PC22-93

Core hole PC22-93 was drilled north of Arizona Silver's previously announced core holes. It tested below a prominent ridge on the Rising Fawn claim that had caught the attention of Meridian Gold in 1982. They drilled 14 shallow RC holes on the top of the ridge to test abundant gold-bearing quartz veins mostly in granite. As drill logs or geology are not available from that program, PC22-93 was drilled below the Meridian holes to provide a geological framework for our program. The hole successfully intersected good quartz vein mineralization in the upper portion of the hole.

The interval 27.84 to 46.01 metres (18.17 metres) averaged 1.20 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 13.31 gpt silver within a broader interval, 27.84 to 67.99 metres (40.15 metres) that averaged 0.78 gpt Au and 8.79 gpt Ag, in both rhyolite dike and footwall altered granite. The gold-silver mineralization was terminated by a clay rich fault zone. Below the fault was barren propylitic granite. A single hole does not provide a handle on the orientation of this fault. Additional drilling is planned to test the quartz vein mineralization along strike both above and below the fault to expand the strike and dip of mineralization and to determine the geometry of the fault plane as a guide to deeper drilling.

Core Hole PC22-92T

Core hole PC-22-92T was intended to be a twin of RC hole PRC21-85 which intersected 115.85 metres of 1.34 grams per tonne (gpt) Au and 5.79 gpt Ag. Core hole PC22-92T was set up about one metre away from the collar of RC hole -85 but deviated by about 20 degrees off azimuth to terminate about ten metres from the bottom of RC hole-85.

Core hole PC22-92T intersected a zone of mineralization from 119.51-154.57 metres (35.05 metres) averaging 0.85 gpt gold and 5.27 gpt silver, including an upper vein intercept of 5.32 gpt gold and 13.7 gpt silver from 121.04-122.1 metres, all within a very broad zone from 50.91-188.41 metres (137.5 metres) averaging 0.41 gpt gold and 2.22 gpt silver, as defined by an outer cut-off of 0.2 gpt gold.

The upper 71 metres of the intercept was in the hanging wall volcanics without any attendant quartz veining. The host lithologies in the core hole are identical to those encountered in RC hole PRC21-85 but all contacts are approximately 30 meters deeper in the core hole than in the adjacent RC hole. This provides evidence for a steep fault separating the two holes. In fact the core hole appears to have gone down a fault zone, with many intervals of crushed and broken rock and poor to no recovery. As a result, we do not consider do hole PC22-92T to be a fair "twin" of PRC21-85.

Both drill hole intercepts are approximately true widths.

Program Going Forward (reference News Release dated June 21, 2022)

The Northern Extension

From the site of the PC-22-93 drill hole reported in this release, we plan to drill southward to the Shark Fin area towards excellent holes PC-22-86 thru PC22-91. This open extension to the Shark Fin area is expected to host both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80 metres. Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long. First pass drilling will test the area to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the site of the PC-22-91 reported in the June 21, 2022 news release, we plan to drill to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This Southern Gap is bounded to the south by an array of Arizona Silver drill holes, including drill hole PC-22-92T reported in this news release. This target area is scheduled for drilling when we can get a core rig back on the property.

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, "Core hole PC22-93 is our first drill hole north of drill hole PC22-86 through PC22-91 which all intersected good gold mineralization in the upper vein and stockwork zone beneath the upper vein. Hole PC22-93 is located 350 metres north of the previously drilled core holes beneath a hill of very prominent gold-bearing quartz veins. The results of this hole are encouraging and require us to follow up with additional drilling to flesh out the extent of the gold bearing quartz veins along the entire strike length of the hill which is about 450 meters.

"We now have gold mineralization in drill holes along 750 metres of strike length and + 200 metres of dip extension that needs to be fleshed out with additional drilling. The gold zone remains open along strike and down dip. Recent and ongoing geologic mapping and sampling north of hole PC22-93 for a distance of another 500 metres demonstrates abundant white quartz veining and stockwork mineralization on the ridge that has never been drilled. Again, this area needs to be drilled and is all on patented claims. I look forward to a resumption of drilling following the summer heat."

Geologic and assay section for the hole is posted to the web site at :
https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/SectionD_7Aug2022_Layout-PRa.pdf

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

Arizona Silver Intercepts 78.7 Metres at 1.0 GPT Gold, 9.2 GPT Silver in Stockwork System Including 2.38 Metres at 6.7 GPT Gold and 22.6 GPT Silver at Philadelphia Gold Project

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - June 21 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona has again extended the dip extent of broad stockwork and  high grade vein gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for hole PC22-91 with assays for two holes awaited.

Core Hole PC-22-91 (Terminated in Mineralization)

Core hole PC-22-91 was a deep test of the Philadelphia vein system, drilling down dip of the high-grade vein encountered in core holes PC-22-86, PC-22-87, PC22-88, and in reverse circulation (RC) holes PRC21-81, PRC21-82, and PRC21-83. The hole successfully intersected the vein 60 metres down dip of PC-22-88.

Drilling has now defined high-grade mineralization over a dip length of +200 metres with the system open at depth. Furthermore, in PC-22-91 the lower grade (mostly footwall stockwork mineralization) extends over a thickness of 78.7 metres, from slightly above the high-grade vein to the bottom of the hole.  The grades and vein breccia textures were improving towards the bottom when the hole was lost at 252.1 metres due to unstable ground conditions. The hole had been designed to potentially continue in mineralization for a further 22 metres.

Details of the uncut drill length intercepts follow:

High grade vein interval : 176.59-178.96 metres, 2.38m, 6.71 gpt gold, 22.6 gpt silver

Total Mineralized Zone : 173.5-252.1 metres (end of hole): 78.7 m, 0.964 gpt gold, 9.20 gpt silver.


Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " On the drill section containing hole PC-22-91 the vein continues uninterrupted for +200 metres down dip.  However, based on vein textures, clay mineralogy, and geochemistry we believe we are still above the heart of the boiling zone of the system where the highest grades would be anticipated. In due course deeper drilling is a high priority.

"We have drilled the vein and the adjacent lower grade stockwork mineralization from two drill pads located 300 metres apart with complete success. All holes on these sections intersected gold-silver mineralization as predicted. One of the two un-assayed drill holes (PC-22-92T) is an important confirmation of earlier RC drill holes that intersected +100 metres of mineralization. The second awaited hole (PC-22-93), is located 350 metres to the north of PC-22-91 and intersected good stockwork quartz mineralization. I look forward to drilling this northern extension of mineralization."

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Program Going Forward

The Northern Extension

From the site of the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling data northward but for recently completed hole PC-22-93 referenced above, other than an area of historic drilling. Click here for historic Meridian drill results. This open extension has both vein and stockwork mineralization over a width of 30-80. metres. Up to 26 RC drill holes (~5000 metres) have been designed to test a target area approximately 500 metres long north of drilling completed recently to a vertical depth of approximately 100 metres.

The Southern Gap

From the deep drill hole reported in this release we have no drilling to the south for a strike length of 300 metres. This southern gap is bounded to the south by an array of drill holes, including the confirmation drill hole PC-22-92T (results awaited ) mentioned above. Given that RC drilling on the northern gap is considerably more cost effective to perform than than the diamond drilling necessary for the southern gap, the RC program will be scheduled first. Rig availability is anticipated in the Fall.

In the meantime, we will compile the results of historic drilling north of the northern gap . That drilling returned potentially economic grade widths of stockwork mineralization in the vicinity of historic mining. Results will be reported.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation .

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Arizona Silver Extends High Grade Zone at Philadelphia Project - Drills 2.26 Metres at 11.81 GPT Gold and 39.31 GPT Silver Within 31.01m at 2.38 GPT Gold, 10.58 GPT Silver

Arizona Silver Extends High Grade Zone at Philadelphia Project - Drills 2.26 Metres at 11.81 GPT Gold and 39.31 GPT Silver Within 31.01m at 2.38 GPT Gold, 10.58 GPT Silver

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - May 25, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce that drilling at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona has extended the strike of high grade gold-silver mineralization.  Assays have been returned for two holes with two further holes in the assay laboratory.  Drilling is continuing.

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 (beneath the "shark fin")

These holes extend recently drilled high grade mineralization to the north under the "shark fin", a weakly mineralized breccia.  The two holes intersected the target as predicted, confirming the "boiling zone" model that guides our exploration. A high-grade vein was intersected 45 metres down-dip from the outcrop, with the deeper of the two drill holes yielding the best thickness and grade as anticipated.

PC22-90 (deeper hole)

  • High grade (hanging wall) vein: 93.84 to 96.10 metres downhole depth (2.26m) at 11.81 gpt gold, 39.31 gpt silver, within

  • High Grade Vein Interval: 91.68 to 99.70 metres (8.02m) at 7.50 gpt gold, 29.07 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 82.41 to 113.41 metres (31.01m) at 2.38 gpt gold, 10.58 gpt silver

PC22-89 (shallower hole)

  • High Grade HW Vein : 72.59 to 73.54 metres (0.95m) at 11.20 gpt gold, 27.88 gpt silver, within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 60.67 to 81.71 metres (21.04m), 0.97gpt gold, 1.33 gpt silver

Mr. Greg Hahn, Vice President, Exploration commented, " All of the assayed holes in this program have intersected potentially economic grade mineralization.  The two new holes demonstrate how quickly the epithermal vein system changes with depth from no vein at the "shark fin", to a narrow vein 45 metres below the outcrop (PC22-89), to a thick vein interval 35 metres deeper (PC22-90). The vein continues to depth, with intercepts in holes PC22-88 and PC22-91 (with assays outstanding)."

"We followed these holes with PC22-91, a deep test below this mineralization. The rig then moved 300 metres to the south to drill PC22-92, a core drill twin of a previous reverse circulation drill hole. That hole has been completed with the drill rig now sited on PC22-93, 350 metres north of the "shark fin." Assays are awaited," continued Greg Hahn.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

Geologically, holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "shark fin," a calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the previous core holes but on a new azimuth of 325 degrees instead of 270 degrees. See Section 1.

Hole PC-91 tested down-dip of the holes reported here but was lost at 266 metres in mineralization. The zone started at 173 metres with abundant stockwork quartz in Tr2 breccia and quartz vein clasts, followed by the lower vein breccia.  The drill rods became interminably stuck at 266 metres in the lower vein breccia resulting in the hole being abandoned.  We plan to re-drill the hole at a later date from a different pad to complete the intercept in the footwall vein and to intersect the Arabian Fault.

The drill rig was moved to our southern access area located 300 meters to the south of the Section 1 holes reported above. The intervening 300 metre strike is undrilled to date pending road construction. A core hole, PC22-92 was drilled parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept to date. The core twin is intended to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Lithologies compared quite favourably between the two drill holes. The presence of quartz in the footwall granite is readily explainable by a unique bi-lithic breccia consisting of quartz vein clasts and granite clasts below the stockwork quartz in Tr2 rhyolite, and by the continuation of stockwork quartz in the granite below the bi-lithic breccia. Both holes PC22-91 and PC22-92 are in the laboratory.

The drill is currently on hole PC22-93, located 350 meters north of the holes reported in this press release, drilling beneath a prominent hill of stockwork quartz in granite. The hole is currently down 54 metres, having intersected brecciated stockwork quartz in the Arabian Fault and in the footwall granite beginning at 27 metres depth. The hole is targeted for 180 metres, to test the full extent of the stockwork quartz system exposed on the hill.

There are no drill holes testing the 350 metre-strike length between this hole and the two holes reported in this release. Meridian Gold drilled the upper 30 metres of the hill in the early 1980s with good results, but they failed to test the down-dip potential due to right-of-way limitations at the time. Those issues were eliminated in the late 1990's when the highway was relocated.

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the samples are inventoried, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Decision Memo Received from US Forest Service Regarding Initial Exploration Drilling at Sycamore Canyon Project, Arizona

Decision Memo Received from US Forest Service Regarding Initial Exploration Drilling at Sycamore Canyon Project, Arizona

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 26 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) announces that the US Forest Service has issued a positive Decision Memo, with stipulated mitigation measures required, approving the initiation of exploration drilling on the Sycamore Canyon gold-silver project located in Cochise County, Arizona.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
The First Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project Demonstrate the High-Grade Vein and Thick Stockwork Zone Continue Down Dip

The First Core Holes at the Philadelphia Gold Project Demonstrate the High-Grade Vein and Thick Stockwork Zone Continue Down Dip

(TheNewswire)

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 19, 2022 Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS ) ( OTC:AZASF ) is pleased to announce assay results from the first three core holes at the Philadelphia project, Mohave County, Arizona.  As anticipated, all three holes intersected high grades similar to the shallower reverse circulation drill holes. Three additional holes are in process in the assay laboratory.  The drill will now move 300 metres along strike to the south.

Section 1 - Holes PC22-86 through PC22-88 and PC22-91

Results demonstrate the continuation of the high-grade upper ("hanging wall") vein down-dip from the previously reported reverse circulation (RC) drill holes. Similarly the stockwork mineralization below (footwall) to the HW vein continues.  Results are reported below.

PC22-86

  • High grade HW vein: 32.90 gpt gold, 97 gpt silver from 85.73-86.71 metres (0.98 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 10.81 gpt gold, 41.41 gpt silver from 82.32-86.71 metres (4.39 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.31 gpt gold, 7.29 gpt silver from 68.29-118.29 metres (50.0m)

PC22-87

  • High Grade HW Vein: 16.25 gpt gold, 66.6 gpt silver from 99.39-100.37 metres (0.98 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 6.02 gpt gold, 28.2 gpt silver from 96.49-100.37 metres (3.87 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.01 gpt gold, 6.5 gpt silver from 92.35-133.23 metres (40.9 m)

PC22-88

  • High Grade HW vein:  17.35 gpt gold, 46.6 gpt silver from 120.64-121.37 metres, (0.73 m), within

  • High Grade Interval: 8.7 gpt gold, 21.46 gpt silver from 119.36-121.37 metres (2.01 m), within

  • Total Mineralized Zone: 1.14 gpt gold, 4.97 gpt silver from 113.11-161.61 metres (48.5 m)

PC22-91

Assays are pending. Hole PC22-91 was drilled from the same pad as the holes reported above to test the down-dip continuation of the mineralization encountered in PC22-88. The hole was drilled after the two holes were completed on the Shark Fin target.

Mr. Greg Hahn, VP Exploration commented, " We drilled these holes to confirm grades from previous, shallower RC drill holes and to determine the continuity of mineralization to depth. We certainly accomplished that. Effectively we have doubled the down dip extent, with another unassayed hole (PC22-91) down dip from these holes being visually impressive. In that hole t he HW vein was intercepted where anticipated. In addition, an impressive and extensive zone of stockwork mineralization with some visible gold is present. The stockwork mineralization extends down to the total depth of the hole".

"I have included the HW vein in our calculation of the Total Mineralized Zone for each hole. I did this because of the vein's consistency and the fact that there is 40 to 50 metres of low-grade mineralization below it. It is far too early to talk about mining, however I have little doubt that the Philadelphia project has the signature of a bulk tonnage, open pitable target rather than merely a narrow vein underground mining scenario. This is supported by the+100 metre thick zone of mineralization we discovered to the south which will be drilled next", added Greg Hahn.

Please take a moment and listen to Greg Hahn narrate our latest PowerPoint now available on the website link:

and visit our website at: www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Section 2 - The Shark Fin – Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90

Holes PC22-89 and PC22-90 tested the "Shark Fin", a prominent outcrop of calcite cemented breccia that contains clasts of quartz vein material and altered Tr2 rhyolite . They were drilled from the same drill pad as the three core holes on Section 1 but on an oblique azimuth of 325 degrees, instead of 270 degrees. Assays are awaited. See News Release dated March 15, 2022.

The drill rig will move to the southern area located 300 meters to the south of Section 1 reported above.  There we will drill a fence of core holes as we did on Section 1, and parallel to RC hole PRC21-85, which intersected 115.9 metres of 1.34 gpt gold and 5.78 gpt silver, our thickest drill intercept reported to date. One of the core holes will be a twin of PRC21-85 to provide a comparison of RC drilling results to core results where groundwater flow is present.

Updated geologic sections and photos of core from the completed holes are posted to the web site at: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/ .

QA/QC Program

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core was trucked to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the core is inventoried, photographed, sawed and, dried, crushed and pulverized.  Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol.  Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver is determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property. In addition to the Philadelphia project, the Company recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes for Carlin-type targets on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

On behalf of the Board of Directors:

Arizona Silver Exploration INC.

Mike Stark, President and CEO, Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements or information. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements in relation to the timing, cost and other aspects of the 2022 exploration program; the potential for development of the mineral resources; the potential mineralization and geological merits of the exploration properties; and other future plans, objectives or expectations of the Company. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's plans or expectations include the risk that actual results of current and planned exploration activities, including the results of the Company's 2022 drilling program(s) on its properties, will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the geology, grade and continuity of any mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; fluctuating metals prices; possibility of accidents, equipment breakdowns and delays during exploration; exploration cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; uncertainties involved in the interpretation of drilling results and geological tests; availability of capital and financing required to continue the Company's future exploration programs and preparation of geological reports and studies; delays in the preparation of geological reports and studies; the metallurgical characteristics of mineralization contained within the exploration properties are yet to be fully determined; general economic, market or business conditions; competition and loss of key employees; regulatory changes and restrictions including in relation to required permits for exploration activities (including drilling permits) and environmental liability; timeliness of government or regulatory approvals; and other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made numerous assumptions, including that the Company's 2022 programs would proceed as planned and within budget. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Drills 4.24 g/t Gold over 5.61 Meters at the Ogden Gold Project

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (TSXV: MEK) (OTCQB: MCREF) (FSE: M1C1) (the "Company" or Metals Creek) is pleased to announce results for 3 holes of a nine (9) hole diamond drill program (See News Release February 7, 2022) on the Ogden Gold Project in Timmins, Ontario. The Ogden Gold Project is a 5050 Joint Venture with Newmont Corporation ("Newmont"), with the Company serving as the operator.

Drilling primarily focused on the Thomas Ogden Zone (TOG) with two peripheral targets also tested. Drilling at TOG targeted potential flat lying quartz bearing structures and zones of albitization and silicification with associated mineralization within the lowermost portion of the currently defined TOG fold structure. High grade gold mineralization has a strong preferential association with the TOG fold axis which has a shallow plunge to the east.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Commences Drill Program at Palos Verdes

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its 2,000-meter drill program at its Palos Verdes project located in Sinaloa, Mexico has commenced. The Palos Verdes property is contiguous to the Panuco silver-gold project of Vizsla Silver Corp. The drilling campaign is expected to last approximately two months.

The drill program is designed to test the Palos Verdes vein and a structural intersection with a second vein at depths where it is believed that potential for a large ore shoot is present, similar to the drilling accomplished by Vizsla Silver on their adjacent land package. A minimum 2,000 meter program has been contracted with MW Drilling. Previous shallow drilling has intersected high grade mineralization with the best intercept of 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g.t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 meters within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 meters (see Prismo's news release dated September 30, 2020).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

A SECOND INDEPENDENT PROXY ADVISORY FIRM, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMENDS ALEXCO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION WITH HECLA

  • The deadline to vote is at 10:00 am (Pacific Time) on Friday , August 26, 2022.
  • For any questions, please contact Alexco's proxy solicitation agent and communications advisor, Laurel Hill Advisory Group, toll free at 1-877-452-7184 (+1-416-304-0211 outside North America) or email assistance@laurelhill.com.

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a second independent, third-party proxy advisory firm, Glass Lewis & Co. LLC (" Glass Lewis ") has recommended Alexco shareholders (" Alexco Shareholders ") vote "FOR" the proposed acquisition of Alexco by 1080980 B .C. Ltd. (" 108 "), a subsidiary of Hecla Mining Company (" Hecla ") at the upcoming special meeting of securityholders to be held on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Pacific Time) (the " Meeting ").

At the Meeting, securityholders will be asked to consider and, if deemed advisable, pass a special resolution (the " Arrangement Resolution ") to approve an arrangement (the " Arrangement "), in accordance with the terms of an arrangement agreement entered into by the Company and Hecla on July 4, 2022 , as assigned and amended (the " Arrangement Agreement ") pursuant to which 108 will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Alexco (the " Alexco Shares ") that it does not already own by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act ( British Columbia ). Under the terms of the Arrangement, Alexco Shareholders will receive 0.116 common shares in the capital of Hecla (each common share, a " Hecla Share ") for each Alexco Share held (the " Consideration ").

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Closes Option Agreement with TRU for Quadro's Staghorn Project, Newfoundland

Quadro Resources Ltd. (TSXV: QRO) (OTC Pink: QDROF) (FSE: G4O2) ("Quadro" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated June 16, 2022, Quadro has closed the definitive option agreement dated June 15, 2022 (the "Option Agreement") with TRU Precious Metals Corp. ("TRU").

Pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement, TRU has the option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership in Quadro's Staghorn Project (the "Staghorn Project") located in central Newfoundland. The Staghorn Project is a large claim package of 133 claim units in eight mineral licenses covering 3,325 hectares with a 12 km strike length of the auriferous Cape Ray Fault Zone. The Staghorn Project is comprised of two distinct groups of licenses (see Figure 1) which are immediately within and/or adjacent to TRU's flagship Golden Rose Project ("Golden Rose").

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Japan Gold Commences Drilling at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Commences Drilling at the Saroma Prospect

Japan Gold Corp. (TSXV: JG) (OTCQB: JGLDF) ("Japan Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at the Saroma prospect, located within the 100% owned Ikutahara Project in Hokkaido, Japan.

An initial four scout drill holes have been planned at the Saroma prospect to test a 1 km long section of the Saroma vein. Mapping around the shallow historical workings at Saroma has identified vein zones up to 7 m wide of fine-grained colloform-crustiform-ginguro banded quartz veins. Drilling will target the deeper extensions of these shallowly mined ore shoots for higher-grade mineralization.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Star Gold Provides Exploration Program Update; 6.52 g/t Gold Over 17.4 Metres Intersected at Flood Zone

Blue Star Gold Provides Exploration Program Update; 6.52 g/t Gold Over 17.4 Metres Intersected at Flood Zone

Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces an update on its multi-prong exploration program across the Company's highly prospective Ulu, Hood River, and Roma projects located in the Kitikmeot Region of Nunavut. Exploration activities covered by this update include drilling at the Flood and Gnu Zone, a regional geochemical survey on the Roma Project, and initial pipeline prospect reviews.

Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×