Noble to Hold Virtual Shareholder Meeting on May 5, 2020

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB) (OTC:NLPXF) (Frankfurt:NB7) (“Noble” or the “Company”) announces that, in light of public health concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual general and special meeting of Noble shareholders (the “2020 AGM”) that has been scheduled for May 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) will be held by video-conference and tele-conference, rather than in person. (Note that no change to the time and date for the 2020 AGM is being made.) The timing and process for voting by proxy remain unchanged, and shareholders are reminded that completed proxy forms must be received no later than 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time) on May 1, 2020. Only registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be entitled to participate and vote at the 2020 AGM via live audio webcast or by telephone. Non-registered shareholders may attend, but will not be entitled to vote. No one will be able to attend the 2020 AGM in person.

Noble’s directors and management believe that transitioning to a video-conference and tele-conference meeting for the 2020 AGM will provide shareholders a safer opportunity to attend the 2020 AGM, given ongoing restrictions on travel and public gatherings, as well as health concerns. To join the 2020 AGM by video-conference, shareholders should go to the following website address on a computer or mobile device, and enter the specified meeting ID number. Shareholders wishing to attend by telephone should call the number noted below:

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. (Toronto time)

Website Address: https://zoom.us/j/93991962365

Telephone No.: (647) 558-0588

Meeting ID: 939 9196 2365

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be asked to properly identify themselves at the beginning of the meeting. To ensure a smooth 2020 AGM, Noble is asking participants to log into/dial into the meeting by 10:20 a.m. (Toronto time) on Tuesday May 5th.

Noble would like to take this opportunity to recognize the work of individuals on the front lines of the COVID-19 response, in particular the country’s healthcare workers and first responders.

Contacts (Noble):

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250 Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

Investor Relations Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds in excess of 78,500 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com.

Noble’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “NOB”.

Forward-Looking Information

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company’s plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

