New Era Releases Update on Chinese Activities

New Era Minerals (TSXV:NEM) has released an update of the company’s current activities and future plans at its Suyeke North nickel property in China (PRC).

The property is New Era’s sole property, and is in the Xinjiang-Uyghur Autonomous Region. It has so far has C$5.4 million invested in it for indicated and inferred mineral resource estimates.

As quoted in the press release:

The company has submitted an application for an extension of the license for the Suyeke North property prior to the expiry of the license on June 2, 2018. The application documents are currently under review by the regional office of land and resources in Xinjiang, PRC and the company expects the one year license renewal request to be granted. New Era has engaged an independent US-based testing laboratory to conduct metallurgical test work on samples from the Suyeke North property to determine the overall extractability of nickel, magnesium, and cobalt by sulfuric acid leaching using varying leach conditions and sample grinds. Sample material for the test work was collected from trenches, surface core, silicate core in the transition zone, and sulfide core from 80 meters underground. It is expected that the lab’s final report on the test work will be completed by the end of July, 2018. In addition to the metallurgical test work described above, the company plans to invest approximately C$80,000 in further exploration drilling of the Suyeke North property.

