Nickel Investing

Neometals Release Details of Nickel Resources at Mt Edward

« Nickel Price Climbs to Th…
• April 19, 2018
Add Comment

Neometals (ASX:NMT) has released details of the nickel mineral resources at the Mt Edwards tenement holding in Western Australia.

Highlights as quoted in the press release:

  • Previously reported nickel Mineral Resources at Mt Edwards reviewed and now reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition).

  • Mt Edwards nickel Mineral Resources estimated at 3.05 million tonnes at 1.6 percent nickel for 48,200 tonnes of contained nickel.

  • Mt Edwards nickel tenements included in recent Mt Edwards Lithium Project acquisition.

Click here to view the full Neometals Limited (ASX:NMT) press release.

base metals outlook report

Do You Want to Know Which Base Metal to Invest in for 2018?
Download your free market report now


Get the Latest Nickel Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Nickel Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Nickel

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

base metals outlook report

Do You Want to Know Which Base Metal to Invest in for 2018?
Download your free market report now


Return to the Market News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply