Neometals Release Details of Nickel Resources at Mt Edward

Neometals (ASX:NMT) has released details of the nickel mineral resources at the Mt Edwards tenement holding in Western Australia.

Highlights as quoted in the press release:

Previously reported nickel Mineral Resources at Mt Edwards reviewed and now reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition).

Mt Edwards nickel Mineral Resources estimated at 3.05 million tonnes at 1.6 percent nickel for 48,200 tonnes of contained nickel.

Mt Edwards nickel tenements included in recent Mt Edwards Lithium Project acquisition.

