Neometals Release Details of Nickel Resources at Mt Edward
Neometals (ASX:NMT) has released details of the nickel mineral resources at the Mt Edwards tenement holding in Western Australia.
Highlights as quoted in the press release:
-
Previously reported nickel Mineral Resources at Mt Edwards reviewed and now reported in accordance with the JORC Code (2012 Edition).
-
Mt Edwards nickel Mineral Resources estimated at 3.05 million tonnes at 1.6 percent nickel for 48,200 tonnes of contained nickel.
-
Mt Edwards nickel tenements included in recent Mt Edwards Lithium Project acquisition.
