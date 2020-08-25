Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited Announces New Website and Corporate Presentation

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited (CSE:NICO), a Canadian company developing nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources 45km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, announces the launch of the new website









Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited (“Class 1 Nickel” or the “Company”) (CSE:NICO), a Canadian company developing nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide resources 45km northeast of Timmins, Ontario, announces the launch of the new website (www.class1nickel.com) and the updated corporate presentation is now available at https://www.class1nickel.com/investors/.

Class 1 Nickel has assembled several highly sought after and rare komatiite-hosted Nickel-Copper-Cobalt sulphide resources into one valuable 20km² land package, known as the Alexo-Dundonald Project, which envelope a large “Z‟-shaped komatiite fold (komatiite rocks are a type of ultramafic volcanic rock that contain nickel sulphide) hosted in a mixed group of The Kidd-Munro assemblage rocks (OGS 1991).

About Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited

Class 1 Nickel & Technologies Limited (CSE: NICO) is a mineral resource company focused on the development of its 100% owned Alexo-Dundonald Project, an advanced portfolio of komatiite hosted magmatic nickel-copper-cobalt sulphide projects located near Timmins, Ontario.

For more information, please contact:

Benjamin Cooper, President

T: 416.454.0166

E: info@class1nickel.com

This news release contains forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information is characterized by words such as “plan”, “expect”, “project”, “intend”, “believe”, “anticipate”, “estimate” and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” occur. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, changes in the state of equity and debt markets, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in obtaining required regulatory or governmental approvals, and other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, including those risks set out in the Company’s management’s discussion and analysis as filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. Forward-looking information in this news release is based on the opinions and assumptions of management considered reasonable as of the date hereof, including that all necessary governmental and regulatory approvals will be received as and when expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

