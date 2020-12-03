Australia

Blackstone Commences Trading on US-Based OTCQB Market

- December 3rd, 2020

Blackstone’s primary listing will continue to be the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) with shares now tradeable on the OTCQB market

  • Blackstone is pleased to announce that it’s application to join the US-based OTCQB Market in the United States of America has been accepted and the company’s shares are now traded under the code of OTCQB: BLSTF;
  • Trading on OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to North American individual and institutional investors;
  • This important step for the Company follows on from the significant interest shown by North American Investors after Blackstone’s recent Scoping Study, announcing annual production of ~12.7ktpa Ni over 8.5 years project life generating a pre‐ tax NPV8% of ~US$665m and 45% IRR with a capital payback period of 2.5 years at US$8/lb Ni (Refer to ASX announcement from 14 October 2020);
  • Three key advantages for North American investors are:
    1) Trades and settlements are in US Dollars (USD);
    2) Trading in the North American time zone; and
    3) The OTCQB share is the same class of Ordinary Share to ASX traded stock (ASX: BSX), not a synthetic. The share registry is still maintained by Automic Group in conjunction with a US Transfer Agent.

Blackstone’s primary listing will continue to be the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) with shares now tradeable on the OTCQB market (www.otcmarkets.com).

 

 

