Blackstone Commences Trading on US-Based OTCQB Market
Pia Rivera - December 3rd, 2020
Blackstone’s primary listing will continue to be the Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) with shares now tradeable on the OTCQB market
- Blackstone is pleased to announce that it’s application to join the US-based OTCQB Market in the United States of America has been accepted and the company’s shares are now traded under the code of OTCQB: BLSTF;
- Trading on OTCQB will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to North American individual and institutional investors;
- This important step for the Company follows on from the significant interest shown by North American Investors after Blackstone’s recent Scoping Study, announcing annual production of ~12.7ktpa Ni over 8.5 years project life generating a pre‐ tax NPV8% of ~US$665m and 45% IRR with a capital payback period of 2.5 years at US$8/lb Ni (Refer to ASX announcement from 14 October 2020);
- Three key advantages for North American investors are:
1) Trades and settlements are in US Dollars (USD);
2) Trading in the North American time zone; and
3) The OTCQB share is the same class of Ordinary Share to ASX traded stock (ASX: BSX), not a synthetic. The share registry is still maintained by Automic Group in conjunction with a US Transfer Agent.
