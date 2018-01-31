Vendetta Reports Shallow High Grade Drilling Results from Surface at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project

Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXv: VTT) is pleased to announce results from Zone 1 drilling from the completed 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

Zone 1 Sulphide Highlights: PVRD104: 7.10 metres of 11.20% Pb+Zn (7.10% Pb, 3.93% Zn);



PVRD109: 5.77 metres of 11.56% Pb+Zn (7.87% Pb, 3.69% Zn)



PVRD111: 5.72 metres of 11.55% Pb+Zn (7.79% Pb, 3.76 Zn) Zone 1 Transition Highlights:

PVRD123: 8.54 metres of 12.56% Pb+Zn (9.52% Pb, 3.04% Zn



PVRD126: 9.26 metres of 11.23% Pb+Zn (8.31% Pb, 2.91% Zn)

