Zinc Investing

Vendetta Reports Shallow High Grade Drilling Results from Surface at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project

« 5 Lead Price Drivers to W…
• January 31, 2018
Add Comment

Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXv: VTT) is pleased to announce results from Zone 1 drilling from the completed 2017 program at the Pegmont Lead-Zinc Project in Queensland, Australia.

As quoted in the press release:

Zone 1 Sulphide Highlights:

    • PVRD104:              7.10 metres of 11.20% Pb+Zn (7.10% Pb, 3.93% Zn);
    • PVRD109:              5.77 metres of 11.56% Pb+Zn (7.87% Pb, 3.69% Zn)
    • PVRD111:              5.72 metres of 11.55% Pb+Zn (7.79% Pb, 3.76 Zn)

Zone 1 Transition Highlights:

    • PVRD123:              8.54 metres of 12.56% Pb+Zn (9.52% Pb, 3.04% Zn
    • PVRD126:              9.26 metres of 11.23% Pb+Zn (8.31% Pb, 2.91% Zn)

Click here for the full text release

zinc stock market report

Zinc Prices Have Hit a Decade High
See why zinc prices might rally in 2018 in our free report


Get the Latest Lead Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Lead Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Lead

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

zinc stock market report

Zinc Prices Have Hit a Decade High
See why zinc prices might rally in 2018 in our free report


Return to the Lead Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply