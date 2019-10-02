Black Iron Receives Support From Ukraine’s Prime Minister

Black Iron met with Ukraine’s new Prime Minister and Minister of Economy late last week to discuss the company’s project.









Black Iron (TSX:BKI) reported that senior management met late last week with Ukraine’s newly elected Prime Minister and Minister of Economy. The company discussed the importance of Black Iron’s project to Ukraine given the high level of interest from foreign investors to fund construction, large number of new highly skilled jobs that will be created and the substantial investment planned.

This meeting followed Ukraine’s newly elected President Zelensky’s recent public comments, which were in support of Black Iron’s projects.

As stated in the press release:

The minister stated he agrees to transfer the needed land by Black Iron in exchange for fair and transparent compensation that will primarily be used to purchase apartments direly needed for military personnel. He agreed to sign a memorandum of understanding formalizing this commitment prior to end of October 2019 that will be followed by binding contracts at year end.

Click here to view the full Black Iron (TSX:BKI) press release.