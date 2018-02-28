Nicola Mining Inc. Releases Grades on Continued Embayment Zone Expansion That Includes 71.4m of 0.6% Cu

Nicola Mining Inc. (TSXV:NIM) is pleased to provide an update on its ongoing exploration program at the Company’s 100%-owned New Craigmont Project located in British Columbia’s Thompson-Nicola Region. The program is designed to expand the Embayment Zone along strike to the west and delimit its northern and southern boundaries. On January 12, 2018, the Company announced that it had successfully expanded the strike extent of the Embayment Skarn Zone to 400 metres and established the true width reaching 150 metres.

As quoted in the press release:

Selected Expansion Drill Hole Highlights include:

NC-2018-01 with 0.6% Copper over 71.4m, including 1.4% Copper over 16m

NC-2017-01 with 0.3% Copper over 32m, including 0.6% Copper over 10m

