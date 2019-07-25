Arianne Phosphate Advances Transport Work

Arianne Phosphate (TSXV:DAN,OTC PINK:DRRSF,FWB:JE9N) has advanced its efforts surrounding transportation logistics at its Lac à Paul project in Quebec’s Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.

As quoted from the press release:

As per its previously announced agreement surrounding trailer truck optimization, Arianne partnered with several parties to look at greater integration of aluminum into the truck trailer design. Through this initiative over the past year, Arianne and its partners have advanced a design that will be able to reduce the weight of the transport trucks and allow for a greater payload per run. Once integrated, this will result in fewer trucks on the road, increasing safety and reducing the overall environmental impact. As well, this design will bring about greater economies of scale, resulting in a reduction in the cost of transporting Arianne’s phosphate concentrate to port and thus, the overall operating cost for its project. Already projected to be one of the lowest cash-cost producers of high-purity phosphate concentrate, this effort will move Arianne even lower on the cost-curve.

“One of the ongoing goals of the Company is to continuously optimize our project,” said Jean-Sebastien David, Arianne’s COO. “Our work regarding the truck-trailer design with our partners is one such effort and, work to date has demonstrated that the new design will lower the required number of trucks on the road without effecting the overall amount of tonnage shipped. The benefits of this is multifold; it reduces our environmental footprint and will lower both our capex and our ongoing opex. This collaboration was a group effort and I would like to thank all our partners in this endeavor; the National Research Council of Canada, Alcoa Innovations, the Centre Québécois de recherche et de Development de l’aluminium, the Société de la vallée de l’aluminium, the Trans-Al Network, Mecfor and Groupe Alfred Boivin.”