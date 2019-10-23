MustGrow Featured in Article by BNN Bloomberg

MustGrow Biologics Corp. (CSE:MGRO,OTC:MGROF) was recently featured in a sponsored article published by BNN Bloomberg.









The article talked about how growing enough crops for the rising human population is becoming more difficult. Governments and companies are looking at pesticides as a way to eliminate unwanted pests; however, they also come with harmful effects on the environment and the human populous. According to the article, this has led to the need for natural, non-synthetic pesticides for the agricultural markets. Without this type of solution, millions of dollars are lost along with the failed crops.

MustGrow is a publicly-traded agriculture biotech company focused on commercializing a portfolio of organic and natural biologic pesticides, fungicides and fertilizers to help combat the need for crops. The company has developed a suite of natural biopesticides that have shown to be remarkably effective for removing soil-borne pests and diseases. According to the article, the company is now taking its products and technology to the cannabis industry.

“The biggest challenge facing the cannabis industry is the fact that growers have limited natural products that they can use, and many don’t work,” sais MustGrow COO Colin Bletsky. “Our technology is natural and could potentially be used as a pre-plant soil treatment to fend of many pests and diseases that are entering the greenhouse. The biofungicide product that we recently in-licensed had been used in the past by cannabis producers as a foliar application to help treat powdery mildew.”

