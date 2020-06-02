Earth Alive Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frédéric Beausoleil as Chief Financial Officer









Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (TSXV:EAC) (“Earth Alive” or the “Company”), a Canadian soil health company that develops and manufactures advanced microbial technology products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Frédéric Beausoleil as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 8, 2020. Ms. Liette Nadon, who has served as Earth Alive’s interim Chief Financial Officer since 2017 will continue to play a key role at the Company as Corporate Controller.

Frédéric Beausoleil has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance, capital markets and financial communication. Prior to joining Earth Alive, Mr. Beausoleil was Managing Director, Investment Banking at Desjardins Capital Markets, where he was instrumental in assisting small and mid-cap companies achieve their strategic and financial objectives. Prior to this, he spent most of his career in the equity research, trading and investment banking sectors of large financial institutions.

Mr. Beausoleil holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from HEC Montréal and is a CFA® charterholder.

“I am thrilled that Frédéric is joining the Earth Alive team. Frédéric’s business and capital markets expertise, combined with his deep understanding of Earth Alive’s business, technology and mission make him a strong addition to our executive group. His skills and experience will be fundamental to our Company’s growth in the coming years,” said Michael Warren, Chief Executive Officer. “I would also like to thank Liette for her contribution and dedication, she will remain an important part of our future success’’, concluded Mr. Warren.

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies

Earth Alive is a soil health company and an industry leader in microbial technologies. Earth Alive’s innovative products contribute to regenerative agriculture, natural dust suppression with minimal water use and industrial cleaning that is ecological and human friendly. For additional information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com.

Forward-Looking Information: Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements, which reflect the current view of management with respect to the Company’s objectives, plans, goals, strategies, outlook, results of operations, financial and operating performance, prospects and opportunities. Wherever used, the words “may”, “will”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “expect”, “plan”, “believe” and similar expressions identify forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a guarantee of future events, performance or results, and will not necessarily be an accurate indication of whether, or the times at which, such events, performance or results will be achieved. All of the information in this press release containing forward-looking information or forward-looking statements is qualified by these cautionary statements. Readers are urged to consider the risks, uncertainties and assumptions carefully in evaluating the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information and statements. The Company does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.

