Market News

TerrAscend’s Subsidiary Gets Dried Cannabis Sales License

« Cannabis Weekly Round-Up:…
• March 12, 2018
Add Comment

TerrAscend (CSE:TER) announced its subsidiary Solace Health obtained a license to sell dried cannabis by Health Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

The sales license will permit the Company to launch the Solace Health Marketplace, an e-commerce platform for Canadian patients. The platform will offer multiple brands, cannabis products and strains with varying cannabinoid profiles and will launch in the coming weeks.

Solace Health is also pleased to announce that it has secured in excess of 1,000kg of dried cannabis including 15 different genetic strains through its own cultivation and strategic industry partnerships.

“This license is an important milestone for the Company that enables us to execute our strategic objectives to deliver both pharmaceutical grade cannabis products and patient support programs” said Dr. Michael Nashat, President and CEO of TerrAscend. “The granting of our sales license, together with the recent expansion of our Mississauga, Ontariofacility, allows us the opportunity to provide the highest quality products with a same day delivery option.”

Click here to read the full press release.

Get the Latest Cannabis Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cannabis Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Cannabis

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

gold outlook free report

10+ Gold Stocks to Watch

Stocks.
Expert Insights.
Industry Stats.



Give me my free report!
Return to the Cannabis Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply