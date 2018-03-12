TerrAscend’s Subsidiary Gets Dried Cannabis Sales License

TerrAscend (CSE:TER) announced its subsidiary Solace Health obtained a license to sell dried cannabis by Health Canada.

As quoted in the press release:

The sales license will permit the Company to launch the Solace Health Marketplace, an e-commerce platform for Canadian patients. The platform will offer multiple brands, cannabis products and strains with varying cannabinoid profiles and will launch in the coming weeks.

Solace Health is also pleased to announce that it has secured in excess of 1,000kg of dried cannabis including 15 different genetic strains through its own cultivation and strategic industry partnerships.

“This license is an important milestone for the Company that enables us to execute our strategic objectives to deliver both pharmaceutical grade cannabis products and patient support programs” said Dr. Michael Nashat, President and CEO of TerrAscend. “The granting of our sales license, together with the recent expansion of our Mississauga, Ontariofacility, allows us the opportunity to provide the highest quality products with a same day delivery option.”