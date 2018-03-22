Quadron Cannatech Announces Sale of Two Extraction Systems

Quadron Cannatech Corporation (CSE:QCC) announced it completed the sale of two extraction systems, BOSS CO2 Extraction System, to an undisclosed “authorized grower” in B.C.

As quoted in the press release:

With the overwhelming interest in the BOSS from the recent MJBiz Conference in Vegas and the Lift Expo in Vancouver, interested buyers have been investigating and analyzing the BOSS compared to other available CO2 extraction systems on the market. “Quadron is well capitalized following the recent equity raises, along with the exercise of warrants,” stated Rosy Mondin, CEO of Quadron. “We have enough capital to not only service the existing demand for the BOSS from interested parties, but also the capital to proceed with the development of new equipment. 2018 will be a milestone year for Quadron.”

