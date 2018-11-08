Pure Global Cannabis Launching Medical Product Line With Research Driven Approach

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:PURE; OTC: PRCNF; FRA:1QS) (the “Company” or “Pure Global” or “PURE”), an integrated, growth-oriented life sciences cannabis company, through its subsidiary PureSinse Inc. (“PureSinse”), is pleased to announce the readiness of eight product lines in eco-friendly packaging for medical cannabis patients.









PureSinse will begin sales to medical patients soon after Health Canada has granted it a Sales License, which is anticipated in the coming weeks. PureSinse is committed to providing medical cannabis patients with medical cannabis products despite the high demands of the legal adult markets, which also represents a higher margin sales channel for the Company.

The PureSinse product line, that includes eight stock keeping units (SKUs) of newly launched and co-branded products, is enhanced by the Company’s commitment to a clinical and research-driven approach, true to its pharmacy and physician roots. With elegant sustainable packaging, PureSinse looks to provide its clientele with an exceptional customer experience at all levels of its service and product offerings.

Cheryl Pim, Director of New Product Development, says “the PureSinse brand is focused on patients. We will be tracking clinical outcomes through real-world studies to ensure our products lines are consistent, tailored and available. This consistency and dependability are what patients rely on for their medical needs. Our research and data-driven approach will ensure our products and methods also improve and evolve for the needs of patients over time.”

Pure Global is also committed to reusable packaging and recyclable options and this “sets us apart,” says Malay Panchal, CEO of Pure Global, “we have a plan to be sustainable and tightly linked to the clinical community. We are committed to outcomes that help patients on a consistent and ongoing basis.”

About Pure Global Cannabis

Pure Global Cannabis Inc. (TSX.V:PURE; OTC:PRCNF; FRA:1QS) is an innovation-based cannabis Company led by experienced pharma, biotechnology, horticultural, consumer packaged goods (CPG), and supply chain experts. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, PureSinse Inc., is a licensed producer under the Cannabis Act, 2018. The Company’s Brampton campus houses facilities for vertically farmed cultivation, R&D, extraction, manufacturing, and distribution. PURE will produce branded and white-labeled cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health & beauty, natural health, food & beverage, and recreational legal markets with uniquely formulated and purified concentrates. The Company is using the Canadian market as a springboard to develop and manufacture GMP-compliant cannabis products for international sale and distribution with a goal to become one of the most trusted premium international cannabis brands.

