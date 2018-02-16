Phivida featured in Baystreet article on Market Catalysts Driving its IPO Launch

Phivida Holdings Inc (CSE:VIDA) gets featured on baystreet in an article about its launch on the Canadian Securities Exchange on the heels of three major market catalysts.

The article describes Phivida CBD products as providing all of the benefits, with none of the side effects. “Its products get people healthy, not high. CBD is a non-psychoactive component of hemp, and unlike THC from marijuana, shows no indications for addiction.”, The article states.

The article estimates the cannabidiol (CBD) market to grow 700% by 2020. It also mentions a report by Hemp Business Journal which projects he CBD market to grow to $2.1 billion by 2020.

According to the article three incidents were major catalysts in boosting the launch of of the company on the Canadian Securities Exchange. They were as follows:

World Anti-Doping removed cannabbidol (CBD) from its prohibited substance list

A World Health Organization (WHO) report found no adverse health outcomes for CBD

Cannabinoid infused edibles (food and beverage) were legalized just two days before Phivida’s initial public offering was launched

