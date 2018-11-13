Notes from the Floor: Arcview Investor Forum Day 1

The Arcview Investor Forum in Las Vegas has officially kicked off. The Investing News Network attended the show on Monday (November 12) to provide investors insight into what happened at the first day of the show.









The exclusive Arcview Investors Forum in Las Vegas officially kicked off this week as the the first day brought together a collection of cannabis focussed investors looking to find more about the most exciting areas of the sector.

On Monday (November 12) the investor conference showed a maturity and diversification for cannabis industry in US and Canada as it displayed ideas outside the traditional cannabis ventures.

The Investing News Network (INN) was in attendance at the first day of the show, so if you missed it—don’t worry. Continue reading below our event recap of the first day of events.

Troy Dayton, CEO of The Arcview Group, kicked off the first day of the forum remarking the big victory for cannabis during the midterm elections in the US.

The ballroom full of investors clapped and cheered as Dayton added it was a “huge win” for the cannabis industry to say goodbye to Jeff Sessions as attorney general.

The executive also said the North Dakota marijuana policy, which lost on the midterms, was “too broad” to be successful but its support shows the interest for regulation of the drug.

Following a few company presentations, investors were able to enter different rooms for pitch sessions with cannabis companies.

Among the presenters were upcoming public ventures High Times Holdings and MJIC, which are set to the debut on the NASDAQ and CSE respectively.

Currently public companies KushKo Holdings (OTCQB:KSHB) and Origin House (CSE:OH), previously known as CannaRoyalty, also shared with investors the latest on their developments.

Afzal Hasan, president and general counsel of Origin House told the room of investors the company decided to move from a pure investment play in the cannabis space into an operator and owner of brands in the California market.

Hassan explained a brand born in California has more chances to become a global name compared to anywhere else.

The executive said there is currently no consistency in the leading brands in the California market since most products, except for dried flower, continue to be improved on and revolutionized.

Just before the day wrapped up, investors got to hear from Abner Kurtin, CEO of Ascend Wellness, on the options for investors looking to enter the space at the private stage and sell shares in a public stage.

When speaking on branding Kurtin agreed with Hassan’s prediction that the California-made brands will end up dominating the global cannabis space.

Stay tuned for additional coverage of the show, which is taking place from Sunday (November 11) through to Tuesday (November 13).

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.