Cannabis Investing

Cannabis Executive Reminisces on "Green Rush" Lessons

Featured
small canadian flag next to cannabis bud
613rd420th / Shutterstock

Alison Gordon, founder and ex-CEO of a publicly traded cannabis company, shares her perspective on pressures in the Canadian cannabis market as interest in the US rises.

Against the backdrop of the Lift Expo's return, a business leader in the Canadian cannabis industry reflected on how much the industry at large has changed since the last time this event took place.

Alison Gordon was the CEO of 48North Cannabis up until the boutique cannabis company was acquired earlier this year by a fellow operator, HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO,TSX:HEXO).

Gordon, who also founded 48North, may no longer be focused on the day-to-day duties of a licensed producer, but that doesn’t mean she’s out of the cannabis industry. Gordon has now co-founded a boutique sales agency called Other People’s Pot, which is focused on selling and distribution.

Looking back on mistakes in the Canadian cannabis market

The executive said it’s hard to pin down an accurate representation of the experience of riding the early investment wave seen in the Canadian cannabis industry. “There were a lot of mistakes made,” she said.

Gordon spoke at the business portion of the Lift Expo event, serving as a panelist in a conversation around US legalization and what lies ahead for Canadian businesses and entrepreneurs trying to expand.

“I think the legacy is: Should we have walked before we ran? ... It was this race and we figured things out. And that's laid the groundwork now for where people are going," she said.

Gordon reminisced on the difficulties of running a cannabis company while learning the ropes, a challenge she said was compounded by the lack of an established roadmap or blueprint.

US cannabis opportunity shining bright — is it right for Canadians?

When asked about the opportunity in the US, which is drawing many eyes in the cannabis industry, the executive said Canadian businesses have to be very cautious and diligent when considering the market below the border.

“There's opportunity there, but it's not an easy proposition to just go to the US and do these things,” Gordon said.

According to Gordon, the most recent MJBizCon event highlighted how far the US has come in terms of growth.

“It used to be the Canadians just dominated and you couldn't walk into the hotel without seeing 10 people you knew. It did not feel like that,” she said. “You could just see this massive growth of the US side of the industry.”

Investor takeaway

As someone who has focused so much on Canada's cannabis marketplace, Gordon didn't dismiss its its role in the industry today, even as the US moves increasingly toward center stage.

“There's a lot of benefits to being in the Canadian market. But at the same time, it's a small market, and the government's hand is heavy in it, which makes it very expensive.”

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Cannabis for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Bryan Mc Govern, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

Editorial Disclosure: The Investing News Network does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the information reported in the interviews it conducts. The opinions expressed in these interviews do not reflect the opinions of the Investing News Network and do not constitute investment advice. All readers are encouraged to perform their own due diligence.

Featured
Cannabis Investing

Green Thumb Industries Opens Rise Reno in Nevada, Its 67th Retail Location in the Nation, on December 6

Market News
Green Thumb Industries Inc. a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced the opening of Rise Reno, the Company’s 67 th store nationwide. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Helping our Brothers and Sisters which provides mentoring and short-term financial assistance to U.S. combat Veterans with an emphasis on those living with PTSD ...

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced the opening of Rise Reno, the Company's 67 th store nationwide. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to Helping our Brothers and Sisters (HOBS) which provides mentoring and short-term financial assistance to U.S. combat Veterans with an emphasis on those living with PTSD and other chronic issues, as well as LGBTQ Veterans denied recognition and support due to their sexual orientation.

"Rise Reno marks our 67 th store in the nation and our first Rise store in the Biggest Little City in the World," said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. "We are proud to support HOBS, a local organization that is doing crucial work to aid our Veterans living with PTSD, including our LGBTQ Veterans who have been wrongly denied support. We all owe our Veterans so much and we are happy to make this contribution, while introducing more consumers and tourists alike to the Rise experience."

read more Show less
Cannabis Investing

CRON INVESTOR NOTICE: ROSEN, A LEADING NATIONAL FIRM, Encourages Cronos Group Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - CRON

Market News
WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Cronos Group Inc. resulting from allegations that Cronos may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public. SO WHAT: If you purchased Cronos securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs ...

-

read more Show less
Cannabis Investing

Cronos Group Provides Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

Market News
Cronos Group Inc. is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders . On November 9, 2021, the Company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form ...

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos Group" or the "Company") is providing a default status report in accordance with the alternative information guidelines set out in National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders (" NP 12-203 ").

On November 9, 2021, the Company announced that it applied for a management cease trade order (" MCTO ") with the applicable securities regulatory authorities in Canada on the basis that the Company would be unable to file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 (the " Form 10-Q ") with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the " SEC "), together with its corresponding quarterly filings in Canada (collectively, the " Required Filings "), by the applicable filing deadlines (the " Original Announcement "). The MCTO was issued on November 16, 2021 and restricts all trading in securities of the Company, whether direct or indirect, by the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company until two full business days following the filing of the Required Filings and the MCTO has been revoked. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders of the Company to trade their securities.

read more Show less

MARKETS

Markets
TSX20861.10+227.83
TSXV897.70+0.57
DOW35227.03+646.95
S&P 5004591.67+53.24
NASD15225.15+139.68
ASX7245.10+3.90

COMMODITIES

Commodities
Gold1779.41-1.25
Silver22.33-0.04
Copper4.32-0.02
Palladium1834.39-16.61
Platinum942.77+0.77
Oil70.38+0.89
Heating Oil2.19+0.02
Natural Gas3.73+0.07