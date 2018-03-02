MYM Continues Growth Plans on Australian Project

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc., (CSE:MYM) (the “Company” or “MYM”) is pleased to announce its consultant on the Australian project, Michael Horsfall, has renewed his agreement with MYM.

Mr. Horsfall is co-founder and CEO of PUF Ventures Australia Pty and Natures Hemp Australia Pty Ltd. He has worked extensively as a strategic business consultant with various Australian and Internationally listed fortune 100 companies and brings over 20 years’ experience to the role. He has been responsible for successfully leading pursuit and capture teams across Government and Whole-of-Government (WOG) IT Outsourcing Contracts for both Federal and State Governments. Mr. Horsfall has founded numerous companies in the Information Technology, Consulting, Finance, Hospitality and Real Estate sectors. He brings with him an extensive network and relationships combined with an in-depth understanding of business and Government.

“We are extremely fortunate to be working with Mr. Hosfall,” said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. “His experience consulting with Fortune 100 companies and navigating the various levels of Australian government will prove to be an asset in our stated goal of building a 1.2 million square foot greenhouse in Australia”.

Mr. Horsfall will be granted, effective today, 140,000 stock options (each an “Option”) of the Company in accordance with the Company’s current stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share (“a “Share”) of the Company at a price of $2.41 per Share for a period of 1 year from the vesting date. The options will vest over 27 months, with 14,000 vesting immediately and 14,000 on each three-month anniversary date thereafter.

The issuance of the Options is subject to the approval of the Canadian Stock Exchange. If the issuance of the options is approved by the Canadian Stock Exchange, the Options may be subject to a minimum hold period of 4 months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM has two production projects in Quebec that when completed will have over 1.5 million sf of production space. MYM is also a partner in a 1.2 million sf production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC:MYMMF) (FRA:0MY) (DEU:0MY) (MUN:0MY) (STU:0MY).

This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedar.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE or CNSX Markets), nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or any state securities law and may not be offered or sold in the “United States”, as such term is defined in Regulation S promulgated under the U.S. Securities Act, unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

