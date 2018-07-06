MYM and the Sherbrooke Historical Society Partner to Create Concept for ‘CannaCentre’ Museum at Cannabis Production Facility in Weedon, Quebec

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) (“MYM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Sherbrooke Historical Society











MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. (CSE:MYM) (“MYM” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a partnership with the Sherbrooke Historical Society to create the concept, which is expected to be exhibited at the cannabis museum anticipated to be built at the Company’s planned 1.5 million square foot cannabis production facility in Weedon, Quebec and named the CannaCentre.

Under the agreement, the Sherbrooke Historical Society will present a concept for the museum along with a work schedule and associated costs. The Sherbrooke Historical Society will present specific recommendations regarding an appropriate management method for this innovative museum project that will be built in Weedon, Quebec. To help the Sherbrooke Historical Society in this mandate, an Advisory Committee will be established, comprised of Weedon residents, representatives from the MRC du Haut-Saint-François, as well as from the region’s tourist and cultural sectors.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Sherbrooke Historical Society in developing the concept of the CannaCentre at what is anticipated to be our flagship cannabis production facility in Weedon, Quebec,” said Rob Gietl, CEO of MYM. “The Sherbrooke Historical Society has long recognized the importance of historical conservation in Sherbrooke and the Eastern Townships. Having a hand in building Canada’s first cannabis museum will ensure this monumental occasion will be highlighted in the records of the Eastern Townships rich history.”

Mr. Jean Thériault, President of the Sherbrooke Historical Society, said how proud he was that his organization was selected for a project that is an engine for the region’s growth. “The Sherbrooke Historical Society is honored to be the leading partner for this project in Weedon, Quebec. It is a rare opportunity to participate in a project that could revitalize a corner of our region that is in need of help. To develop educational, cultural and tourism tools, here in the RCM du Haut-St-François, is an interesting challenge for us and for all of the Eastern Townships.”

The Society’s Executive Director, Mr. Michel Harnois, is proud that his team’s expertise is recognized for such an important project. “The challenge of creating the concept for a new kind of museum in Quebec and in Canada that shows such educational and social potential will require that our team think outside the box and excel in creating a truly original project which will be envied elsewhere. We are pleased that MYM Nutraceuticals made the choice to believe in local and regional expertise.”

About the Sherbrooke Historical Society

The Sherbrooke Historical Society (“SHS”) is a non-profit organization founded in 1927. The institution presents two permanent exhibits as well as temporary exhibits each year. Its private archive service is accredited by Bibliothèque et archives nationales du Québec. The SHS offers to the population services in archival, historical research, exhibition design and presentation. Its team lectures on a variety of topics related to local history. Finally, a notable accomplishment, the SHS received the Governor General’s History Award for Excellence in Community Programming for its exhibition L’Histoire fait son marché. Once a year, the SHS brings back to life a turn of the century public market atmosphere at Sherbrooke Marché de la Gare. The event features historical characters and music as well as goods and products offered at 1900 prices.

About MYM Nutraceuticals Inc.

MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. is an innovative company focused on acquiring Health Canada licenses to produce and sell high-end organic medicinal cannabis supplements and topical products. MYM is a shareholder in two production projects in Quebec that when completed is anticipated to have over 1.5 million square feet of production space. MYM is also a shareholder in a production project (Northern Rivers Project) in New South Wales, Australia that is expected to have 1.2 million square feet of production space. Australia is an exciting new market that has recently legalized medicinal cannabis. To ensure a strong presence and growth potential within the industry, MYM is actively looking to acquire complementary businesses and assets in the technology, nutraceuticals and CBD sectors. MYM shares trade in Canada, Germany and the USA under the following symbols: (CSE: MYM) (OTC: MYMMF) (FRA: 0MY) (DEU: 0MY) (MUN: 0MY) (STU: 0MY).

This release includes certain statements and information that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding the successful completion of the CannaCentre, the anticipated 1.5 million square feet of production space in the Weedon facility, the anticipated combined production space of 1.5 million square feet for the two production projects in Quebec, the anticipated 1.2 million square feet of production space in the Northern Rivers Project, the anticipated positive economic and social impact the creation of the CannaCentre will have on the Weedon region. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intends,” “anticipates,” “it is expected,” or variations of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may,” “could,” “should,” or “would” occur. Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analyses made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that that the project will be completed as planned, with 1.5 million square feet of greenhouse space as well as the successful completion and operation of the multipurpose CannaCentre with museum, that the terms and conditions of the Company’s partnership agreement with SHS will be fulfilled as anticipated, that the Northern Rivers Project will be completed as planned, including the construction and operation of 1.2 million square feet of production space and that the CannaCentre will have a positive economic and social impact on the Weedon region. Although the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect, and the forward-looking statements in this release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such risk factors may include, among others, MYM’s subsidiary not obtaining a Health Canada license to cultivate cannabis at the Weedonfacility, and not building, or being able to build due to a lack of funding or inability to obtain the proper permits and allowances, the CannaCentre the Northern Rivers Project will not be successfully built as planned, the CannaCentre will not be successful in having a positive economic and social impact on the Weedon region and the terms and conditions of the Company’s partnership agreement with SHS will not be fulfilled or such agreement will be terminated. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that is incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Investor Relations

Terry Brown

+1-855-696-2261

terry.brown@mym.ca

