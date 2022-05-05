Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman: Expanding into the Cannabis Flower Industry
Ayurcann CEO Igal Sudman noted, “We just got our flower license, and our intention is to go after that 50 percent of the market for cannabis in Canada.”
Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR) CEO Igal Sudman discussed recent milestones, including receiving legal authorization from Health Canada to produce flower, representing the vast majority percent of total cannabis sales.
“We’ve been getting into the flower business — we just got our flower license, and the intention is really to go after that 50 percent of the market for cannabis in Canada,” the CEO of Ayurcann said.
Sudman noted, “We are one of the largest extractors, doing over 1,000 kilograms a week of biomass input, and have one of the largest inventories of distillate, the THC and CBD. We also have farmer-grade isolates that we've been supplying.”
Prior to receiving its license to produce and sell cannabis flower in April 2022, Ayurcann maintained three segments: extraction and refinement, bulk oil sales and white-label solutions. This represents a significant part of the cannabis market, with a combined value of 36 percent, but according to Sudman, “When it comes to distillate oils, vapes, tinctures, topicals and so forth, we'll be supplying a majority of a lot of licensed producers in the cannabis sector — but it's only half the market.”
Sudman noted that, while the cannabis industry may be in a slight lull, the value proposition for investors remains. Ayurcann’s debt-free, profitable model, particularly now that the company is gaining market share through the flower industry, offers investors an opportunity. He shared the key to the business’ success: “Being able to offer the right product, at the right price for the retailers or for the buyers, is what has made us successful so far, and I think will make us even more successful in the future.”
Watch the full interview of Ayrucann CEO Igal Sudman above.
Disclaimer: This interview is sponsored by Ayurcann (CSE:AYUR). This interview provides information that was sourced by the Investing News Network (INN) and approved by Ayurcann in order to help investors learn more about the company. Ayurcann is a client of INN. The company’s campaign fees pay for INN to create and update this interview.
INN does not provide investment advice and the information on this profile should not be considered a recommendation to buy or sell any security. INN does not endorse or recommend the business, products, services or securities of any company profiled.
The information contained here is for information purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of securities. Readers should conduct their own research for all information publicly available concerning the company. Prior to making any investment decision, it is recommended that readers consult directly with Ayurcann and seek advice from a qualified investment advisor.
This interview may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, receipt of property titles, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. The issuer relies upon litigation protection for forward-looking statements. Investing in companies comes with uncertainties as market values can fluctuate.
