MPX Inks Deal with California Processing Facility

MPX Bioceutical Corporation (CSE:MPX) announced an agreement with Case Farms Collective a processing facility in California.

As quoted in the press release:

Case Farms does business under the trade name ‘Oil Haus’ and operates 22,000 square feet of extraction, post processing and packaging space in Long Beach, California. The agreement with Case Farms represents the Company’s initial entry into the California market.

Under the terms of the agreement, Case Farms will provide full scale cannabis processing services to MPX, with all concentrate products manufactured to MPX’s proprietary specifications and guidelines to ensure continued consistency in MPX concentrate products nationally. The agreement is expected to significantly increase MPX’s distribution reach as Case Farms will distribute the MPX-branded cannabis concentrates to its network of licensed dispensaries throughout California. Case Farms has licenses in cultivation, manufacturing, processing and distribution of cannabis products.