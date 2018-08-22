Cannabis

MedMen Gains Rights to Woodstock Brand

- August 22nd, 2018

MedMen Enterprises announced it signed an exclusive license agreement with Woodstock Ventures LC for the rights of the Woodstock brand in six US states.

As quoted in the press release:

MedMen Enterprises is pleased to announce it has signed an exclusive license agreement (the “Agreement”) with Woodstock Ventures LC and its affiliate The Woodstock Cannabis Company (collectively, “Woodstock”), granting MedMen rights to use the iconic Woodstock brand on cannabis products manufactured and sold in six states: California, Nevada, Massachusetts, Florida, Illinois and Arizona.

The Agreement grants MedMen the right to manufacture and distribute Woodstock branded cannabis products to MedMen stores or third-party retailers in those six states, and anticipates additional states should Woodstock decide to enter them. The Agreement also gives MedMen premium placement of cannabis products at Woodstock music festivals and promotions. Medical marijuana is currently legal in the six states covered by the agreement, adult-use is legal in California, Nevada and Massachusetts.

