Cannabis Big News Roundup: Nextleaf Solutions Enters into Patent Licensing Agreement, BevCanna to Acquire the Intellectual Property to DeeperGreen™, Isracann Advances New Partnership with Late Stage Cannabis Farm in Israel
Kevin Vanstone - December 20th, 2019
In case you missed it, here is this week’s big news cannabis roundup.
- CB2 Insights Announces Industry’s First Full-Scale Hemp-based Cannabidiol (CBD) Prospective Trial in Partnership with GL Brands (Formerly Freedom Leaf Inc.)
- Canna-V-Cell Announces Business Combination with its Controlling Shareholder BioHarvest Ltd. (“Bio Harvest”)
- Isracann Advances New Partnership with Late Stage Cannabis Farm in Israel
- Nextleaf Solutions Enters into Patent Licensing Agreement
- Acreage Holdings’ The Botanist and Live Resin Project Brands Win Awards at Premier Cannabis Competition The Emerald Cup
- TransCanna Wins 1st and 3rd place at the 2019 Emerald Cup for SolDaze CBD Edibles
- BevCanna to Acquire the Intellectual Property to DeeperGreen™
- 4Front to Open for Adult-Use Sales at its Chicago Dispensary
- Empower Clinics Completes Agreement With Heritage Cannabis Subsidiary Endocanna Health