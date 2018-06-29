Maricann Announces Supply Agreement with the Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries Corporation

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) is pleased to announce that on June 28, 2018, the Company signed a supply agreement with the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation (“MBLL”) to make available for purchase by MBLL at least 550,000 grams of various cannabis products during the first twelve months of the agreement.











Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI; FWB:75M; OTCQB:MRRCF) is pleased to announce that on June 28, 2018, the Company signed a supply agreement with the Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries Corporation (“MBLL”) to make available for purchase by MBLL at least 550,000 grams of various cannabis products during the first twelve months of the agreement.

This marks Maricann’s first provincial supply agreement and represents further external validation for Maricann’s operations and management team. The Company is dedicated to providing a high quality, safe, consistent product produced in our purpose built, state-of-the-art grow facility in Langton, Ontario.

“This achievement is a reflection of our highly experienced sales and marketing team, led by Geoff Kosar. Mr. Kosar joined Maricann in February of 2018 and has very quickly built a strong team of professionals from the alcohol beverage industry to drive the Company’s recreational business.”

Ben Ward, CEO

“We are excited to partner with the MBLL to bring our brands to the Manitoba market. We have developed our portfolio of recreational brands through extensive research across Canada. We are confident that our brands will bring quality, consistency, and choice to all Manitobans.”

Geoff Kosar, VP of Sales & Marketing

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany and Regensdorf, Switzerland. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a 942,000 sq. ft. (87,515 sq. m) and will continue to pursue new opportunities in Europe.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “desires”, “will”, “should”, “projects”, “estimates”, “contemplates”, “anticipates”, “intends”, or any negative such as “does not believe” or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed herein, that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to future events, several of which are beyond management’s control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: risks inherent to the expansion project; fluctuations in operating results; the impact of general economic, industry and market conditions; the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; fluctuations in cash flow; increased levels of outstanding debt and obligations under a capital lease; expectations regarding market demand for particular products and the dependence on new product development; the impact of market change; and the impact of price and product competition, the ability to secured applicable licenses as well as other risks discussed in its latest annual information form and other disclosure documents of the Company available at www.sedar.com. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

For more information about Maricann, please visit our website at www.maricann.com

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

Director of Investor Relations

graham@maricann.com

647-643-7665

Corporate Headquarters (Canada)

Maricann Group Inc. (Toronto)

845 Harrington Court, Unit 3

Burlington Ontario L7N 3P3

Canada

289-288-6274

European Headquarters (Germany)

Maricann GmbH

Thierschstrasse 3, 80538 Munchen, Deutschland

