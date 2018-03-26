Isodiol International Inc. Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Azure Bottling, LLC.

Isodiol International Inc. (CSE:ISOL) (OTC:ISOLF) (FSE:LB6A.F) (the “Company” or “Isodiol”), a global Bioactive CBD innovator specializing in the development of pharmaceutical and wellness products, is proud to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, IsoBev Inc., has reached a definitive agreement to acquire 100% of Azure Bottling LLC, a premier water bottling facility located in Leesburg, Florida.

Azure is a state of the art facility and was named as one of the top 50 Florida companies to watch for economic impact by GrowFL last year. Azure also won the 2017 gold medal for Best Tasting Water at the Berkeley Springs International competition under its affiliated brand AlphaPure.

Azure has in place the manufacturing and distribution agreements to supply water to Sysco, McArthur Dairy / Dean Foods, and Dollar General Stores throughout the United States. In total, Azure full capacity runs approximately 5.3 million bottles per month and expects this to increase to approximately 8.58 million bottles after space and efficiency improvements over the next several months.

IsoBev focuses on the Company’s exceptional growing beverage brand portfolio and will capitalize on these enterprise level companies for additional support and distribution of all beverage brands created in-house. This alignment now brings into the organization of the company’s beverage business operations with its core growth strategies for meaningful scale, and clearly defined portfolio role that targets growth with enterprise marketplace opportunities.

“The acquisition of the Azure water bottling facility is an important milestone for Isodiol,” said Marcos Agramont CEO of Isodiol. “This facility unlocks the value of our beverage portfolio such as our CBD and hemp waters and the growth potential of some of our core business competencies. It is the next logical step in our ongoing effort to accelerate our growth trajectory and maximize value for our shareholders,” said Agramont.

IsoBev, Inc. is acquiring 100% interest in Azure in a combination of cash and stock. $1,000,000 cash will be paid upfront, as well as $300,000 in six months. Azure will also receive $1,000,000 in 36 month escrowed stock based on the closing price March 26, 2018.

For more information on Isodiol, please visit www.isodiol.com

About Isodiol International Inc.

Isodiol International Inc. is the market leader in pharmaceutical grade phytochemical compounds and the industry leader in the manufacturing and development of CBD consumer products.

Isodiol is the pioneer of many firsts for the cannabis industry including commercialization of 99%+ pure, bioactive pharmaceutical grade cannabinoids, micro-encapsulations, and nanotechnology for the highest quality consumable and topical skin care products.

Isodiol’s growth strategy includes the development of over-the-counter and pharmaceutical drugs, expanding its phytoceutical portfolio and will aggressively continue international expansion into Latin America, Asia and Europe.

Join Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/isodiol/

Twitter: @isodiol

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Marcos Agramont, CEO & Director

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

[email protected]

www.isodiol.com

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Company’s business, products and future of the Company’s business, its product offerings and plans for sales and marketing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risks that the Company’s products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and makes no reference to profitability based on sales reported. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.

Click here to connect with Isodiol International LLC (CSE:ISOL, OTC:LAGBF, FSE:LBGA.F) for an Investor Presentation.