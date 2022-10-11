Silo Wellness Adds Biotech Research Expertise to its Psychedelic Wellness Portfolio
Dyscovry’s research and development work on psilocybin for irritable bowel syndrome brings pharmaceutical expertise into Silo Wellness’ psychedelic wellness platform.
Silo Wellness Adds Biotech Research Expertise to its Psychedelic Wellness Portfolio
Silo Wellness’s (CSE:SILO,OTCQB:SILFF)acquisition of Toronto-based biotech firm Dyscovry Science provides an opportunity for the company to expand into the pharmaceutical space and biotech research, said Bradley Dottin, founder and president of Dyscovry Science.
Dyscovry has been focused on biosynthetic manufacturing of psilocybin and its derivatives targeting a physiological condition called irritable bowel syndrome, a common disorder in the gastrointestinal tract affecting up to 15 percent of the world’s population. Silo Wellness is a psychedelic wellness company focused on researching psilocybin and developing psychedelic wellness facilities in jurisdictions with no legal barriers.
“So what we bring here is threefold," Dottin said. "We have a biosynthetic pathway, which allows us to work towards the production of psilocybin. And we also have a therapeutic angle with an indication specifically for irritable bowel syndrome coming alongside. And those are the unique factors.
“On top of this … we've structured collaborations and partnerships with strategic partners, including the Canadian federal government research labs, to allow us to push this agenda for combining our strength with a deep breadth of expertise on the other side, but more importantly, the design and approach of thinking downstream … to ultimately be able to produce this in a large scale."
Through research collaboration with Canadian government research laboratories, Dyscovry intends to develop a biotech process for the production of psilocybin and its potential molecule derivatives. This adds pharmaceutical research and development to Silo’s patent-pending metered dosing formulations.
Watch the full interview with Dyscovry Science president and founder Bradley Dottin.
