High Hampton Welcomes Paul Mann as COO to Strengthen Strategical California Team

High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC) is pleased to announce that Paul Mann has joined the Company as Chief Operating Officer to support the next phase of aggressive business growth while building out its strategical California team.

David E. Argudo, CEO of High Hampton, commented:

“I am very pleased to welcome Paul Mann to our team. As High Hampton is preparing to bring its CoachellaGro asset online, we are also actively pursuing potential acquisitions in our efforts of consolidating the California Cannabis market, and Paul will be instrumental in optimizing and streamlining this process.

On behalf of the entire team, I would like to express my sincere Thanks and appreciation to our interim COO Daniel Petrov who will continue to serve High Hampton with his extensive experience and knowledge in the Cannabis sector as a director on our board.”

About Paul Mann

A successful serial entrepreneur, Paul Mann’s experience and network spans the globe. He has managed and successfully exited nine start-ups on three continents including Cavio Corporation, Veridicom International, National Connect, The Pacific Business Development Corporation and Winsight Technology. Having raised venture funding for companies that he has owned, managed, mentored and consulted, Paul Mann’s successful track record and established business network will be beneficial in aiding the Company’s future business growth and acquisition processes.

About High Hampton Holdings

High Hampton Holdings is a cannabis sector investment company focused on opportunities in California. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, CoachellaGro Corp., is a California corporation focused on the development of a 10.8-acre property situated in the proposed cannabis industrial park located in Coachella, California. CoachellaGro is in the application process for a conditional use permit for development of a full-service production facility in order to serve third party state licensed medical marijuana operators. The City of Coachella has been progressive in setting up city ordinance that sets aside over 90 acres within which will be a legal framework for the cultivation, production, extraction and transportation of cannabis. The complex is intended to contain all the necessary; security, infrastructure, equipment, labour and skilled management, supplies and ancillary services for a closed loop production process flow.

Social Media

Facebook: facebook.com/highhampton

Twitter: twitter.com/highhamptonHC

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/HighHampton

Stock Exchanges

High Hampton trades in Canada, ticker symbol HC on the CSE, and in Europe, ticker symbol 0HCN on the FSE. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE has approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the CSE, nor the FSE accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Marijuana Industry Involvement

Canadian listings (CSE) will remain in good standing as long as they provide the disclosure that is rightly required by regulators and complying with applicable licensing requirements and the regulatory framework enacted by the applicable state in which they operate. Marijuana is legal in certain states however marijuana remains illegal under US federal law and the approach to enforcement of US federal law against marijuana is subject to change. Shareholders and investors need to be aware that adverse enforcement actions could affect their investments and that High Hampton’s ability to access private and public capital could be affected and or could not be available to support continuing operations.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

High Hampton Holdings Corp.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to the intention of the parties to complete the Acquisition and certain ancillary transactions contemplated thereby. These transactions are subject to a number of material risks, and there is no assurance that they will be completed on the terms or within the timeframes currently contemplated, or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

All monetary references herein refer to Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

Click here to connect with High Hampton Holdings Corp (CSE:HC) and receive an Investors Presentation.