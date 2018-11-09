Benchmark Botanics Inc. Enters into a Collaboration Agreement with a Spain Seed Company

Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE:BBT) (FSE:BBW) (“Benchmark” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Barcelona, Spain-based Green BCN (aka: BBG Projects) Corp. for the development and production of new strains of cannabis plant varieties and their propagating material for sale and distribution by Potanicals Green Growers Inc., 100% owned by Benchmark Botanics Inc., in Canadian and Global markets.









Benchmark Botanics, Inc. (CSE:BBT) (FSE:BBW) (“Benchmark” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Barcelona, Spain-based Green BCN (aka: BBG Projects) Corp. for the development and production of new strains of cannabis plant varieties and their propagating material for sale and distribution by Potanicals Green Growers Inc., 100% owned by Benchmark Botanics Inc., in Canadian and Global markets.

Since 2002, BBG Projects, who possesses expertise in the feminized technology to produce cannabis seeds, has been a leading innovator of seed genetics. BBG Projects is active in the fields of agriculture and seed cultivation in the country of Spain, with product sales in global markets.

“We are delighted to be working with BBG Projects. With over 15 years’ of collective knowledge in the development and distribution of cannabis seeds, they are broadly recognized as industry leaders in seed cultivation,” said William Ying, CEO of Benchmark Botanics Inc.. “As legalization of cannabis has become a reality in Canada, so has the demand for seed genetics. The BBG Projects’ seeding knowhow and portfolios will prove to be a very valuable advantage to Benchmark Botanics Inc. and its shareholders.”

Sergio Martinez, CEO of BBG Projects indicated: “We desire to partner with Benchmark Botanics Inc. because of their network and organization in Canada and the global cannabis industry. We are confident that Benchmark has the best platform to capitalize on the potential of the genetic products we proudly supply.”

BBG Projects agrees to deploy its proprietary techniques and know-how for cannabis seed cultivation, cloning and strain development at Benchmark’s R&D facility in Peachland, B.C.. BBG Projects also agrees to give Benchmark rights in Canada to produce and/or distribute cannabis seeds under the BBG/Benchmark collaboration agreement. BBG Projects will list Benchmark Botanics Inc. as an official distributor of products in Canada.

About BBG Projects

BBG Projects is a Spanish company with over 15 years’ experience in the development and distribution of cannabis seeds. The company is active in the fields of agriculture and seed cultivation in the country of Spain, with product sales on the global markets. BBG Projects is focused on producing high quality, commercially-unique cannabis genetics.

About Benchmark Botanics Inc.

Benchmark is a publicly traded company based in Vancouver, British Columbia that is positioned to provide financing, partnership and acquisition opportunities to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the global cannabis industry. In November 2017, the Company acquired its first subsidiary, Potanicals GreenGrowers Inc. Potanicals possesses a Health Canada license to cultivate and sell cannabis as an Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes (ACMPR) Licensed Producer. In its first phase of operations, Potanicals is currently cultivating in its 12,700 square foot PHASE I indoor production facility. Benchmark is pursuing additional sites to retrofit for large scale cultivation expansion.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

BENCHMARK BOTANICS INC.

/s/ “William Ying”

William Ying

Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information

Investor Relations

Benchmark Botanics, Inc.

Email: info@bbtinc.ca

Tel: 604-238-0005

www.benchmarkbotanics.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to various risks and uncertainties regarding future events. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information can include without limitation statements based on current expectations involving a number of risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which the forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. This news release includes forward-looking statements with respect to the business and future objectives of the Company. There are numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and the Company’s plans and objectives to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking information, including risks related to: (i) the facility and Potanicals’ operations; (ii) adverse market conditions; (iii) the ability of the Company to complete financings in the future; (iv) dependence on suppliers and skilled labour; (v) government regulation and compliance with the ACMPR and the Cannabis Act; (vi) managing and maintaining growth; and (vii) unfavourable publicity or consumer perception litigation; Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks including the risk factors discussed in this news release and in the Company’s disclosure documents, which can be found under the Company’s profile on www.sedar.com and on the CSE website. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements.