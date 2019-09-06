Sona Nanotech: Using Nanotechnology to Transform Diagnostics and Healthcare

Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network’s life science channel.









Sona Nanotech is a nanotechnology life science company that has developed two innovative gold nanorod products: GeminiTM and OmniTM. Gemini is a CTAB-free gold nanorod product that enables multiplexing of lateral flow diagnostic tests for multiple analytes on just one device, returning accurate results in only minutes. Lateral flow diagnostic testing is used to confirm the absence or presence of analytes or contaminants. The tests are commonly found in human health point-of-care testing and can be applied to a number of different industries due to their versatility.

OmniTM is another innovative gold nanorod product designed by Sona Nanotech in order to be used In-vivo (inside cells) for medical applications including drug delivery, photothermal therapy and cell imaging. In addition to its gold nanorod products, Sona Nanotech offers additional services that utilize the same technology including conjugation services, lateral flow test development and lateral flow test production.

Sona Nanotech’s company highlights include the following:

The company expects to generate $35.9 million in revenue by 2025 through its four revenue channels.

Continuous product development is a cornerstone of Sona Nanotech’s business model and has led to numerous partnerships and collaborations.

The company has partnerships in place with Expedeon, Romer labs, Soma Bioscience, Bond Digital Health, Cape Breton University, Operon and Anteo Technologies, among others.

Click here to learn more about Sona Nanotech Inc. (CSE:SONA) and to request an investor presentation.