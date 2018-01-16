RepliCel Life Sciences Lands Commitment for Key Investment Partnership

RepliCel Life Sciences (TSX:RP), announced it has signed a Binding Term Sheet with YOFOTO (China) Health Industry Co. to form a strategic partnership in Greater China.

As quoted from the press release:

The deal reflected in the Term Sheet, involves an up-front investment of USD $6,500,000 and potential pre-commercial, non-dilutive milestones payments of another USD $2,800,000. Additionally, the Term Sheet commits YOFOTO to another USD $1,000,000 in potential post-commercial non-dilutive milestone payments, several million in dedicated program funding in Greater China over the next five years, and future royalty payments calculated on gross product sales in the Territory.

