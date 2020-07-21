Red Light Holland Announces Live Investor Q&A Session Featuring Russell Peters and Bruce Linton on Instagram Live at 2 PM (E.S.T.) on Friday, July 31, 2020

Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (FSE:4YX) is pleased to announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro, will be hosting a live investor Q&A session via Instagram Live on Friday July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm.









Red Light Holland Corp. (CSE:TRIP) (FSE:4YX) (“Red Light Holland” or the “Company”), an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, is pleased to announced that the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro, will be hosting a live investor Q&A session via Instagram Live (the “Q&A Session”) on Friday July 31, 2020 at 2:00 pm (E.S.T.). The Q&A Session, which is expected to also feature the Company’s Chief Creative Officer, Russell Peters, and Chairman of the Advisory Board, Bruce Linton, will address, among other things, the Company’s recent developments and key strategic objectives for the future, and provide the audience with an opportunity to learn more about the business and products of the Company.

The Q&A Session is accessible on Red Light Holland’s Chief Executive Officer, Todd Shapiro’s Instagram account at: www.instagram.com/iamtoddytickles

About Red Light Holland Corp.

The Company is an Ontario-based corporation positioning itself to engage in the production, growth and sale (through existing Smart Shops operators and an advanced e-commerce platform) of a premium brand of magic truffles to the legal, recreational market within the Netherlands, in accordance with the highest standards, in compliance with all applicable laws.

For additional information on the Company:

Todd Shapiro

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Tel: 647-204-7129

Email: todd@redlighttruffles.com

Website: https://redlighttruffles.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “potential”, “believe”, “intend” or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Readers are further cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such forward-looking statements (including, but not limited to, the assumption that (i) the Company will successfully host the Q&A Session via Instagram Live, as proposed in this news release, (ii) the Instagram platform (and features therein) will allow a sufficient number of users to access the Q&A Session and participate in the Q&A Session, and (iii) the Q&A Session and will be conducted without any technical difficulties or other unforeseen interruptions), although considered reasonable by management of the Company at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and result in actual results differing materially from those anticipated, and as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements, forward-looking financial information and other metrics presented herein are not intended as guidance or projections for the periods referenced herein or any future periods, and in particular, past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results of the Company in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast or projection of the Company’s future results. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

