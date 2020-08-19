Cybin Corp: Developing Psychedelic Medicines and Nutraceutical Products

Cybin Corp is a life science company developing mushroom-based psychedelic pharmaceuticals and non-psychedelic nutraceutical products.









Cybin Corp is a life science company developing mushroom-based psychedelic pharmaceuticals and non-psychedelic nutraceutical products. Cybin is developing its products as potential therapies for various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company is developing technologies and delivery systems capable of improving bioavailability in order to achieve desired psychedelic effects in low doses. The company intends to research and improve its products through clinical trials to confirm the safety and efficacy of therapies for major depressive disorder, addictions and cognitive function improvement.

Cybin operates two divisions, Nature’s Journey and Serenity Life Science. Under its Serenity Life Science division, Cybin intends to sponsor and conduct clinical trials studying the use of products containing psilocybin as an active pharmaceutical ingredient used to treat mental health concerns, including major depressive disorder (MDD). Through its Nature’s Journey division, Cybin intends to develop non-psychedelic medicinal and nutraceutical mushroom products,

Cybin Corp’s company highlights include:

Operating two divisions that are also wholly-owned subsidiaries, Serenity Life Science and Nature’s Journey

Serenity Life Science division aims to fund research and development of psilocybin for medical purposes, developing proprietary active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs)

Nature’s Journey division is developing nutraceutical mushroom products targeting the millennial generation, including a number of form factors

Global nutraceutical market is projected to grow to a total of US$722.49 billion by 2027, according to Grand View Research

Pursuing an M&A strategy designed to acquire revenue-generating assets in the medical mushroom and psychedelics space

Signed a strategic partnership with the Toronto Centre for Psychedelic Science to improve its IP portfolio through research and development

Brand ambassador and former NHL player Dan Carcillo is a major proponent of psilocybin and its remedial benefits

Management team has facilitated over C$1 billion in pharmaceutical sales

