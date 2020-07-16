Clarmin Explorations Inc. Announces Proposed Management Team and Board of Directors of the Resulting Issuer

Clarmin Explorations Inc. (TSX.V: CX) announces the proposed management team and board of directors of the issuer resulting from the proposed reverse takeover of the Company by Cybin Corp.









Clarmin Explorations Inc. (TSX.V: CX) (the “Company” or “Clarmin”), a Tier 2 mining issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), is pleased to announce the proposed management team and board of directors of the issuer (the “Resulting Issuer”) resulting from the proposed reverse takeover of the Company by Cybin Corp. (“Cybin”), a private psilocybin and nutraceutical company (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The following is a brief biography of the proposed executive officers and directors of the Resulting Issuer:

Paul Glavine, Director and Chief Executive Officer

Paul Glavine is the Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Cybin. He is a serial entrepreneur and investor with vast experience in the biotech and cannabis sectors. He is the Co-founder of Global Canna Brands which was granted the first ever tier 3 cultivation licence in Jamaica. His previous background is in the technology industry and has advised on M&A and other financings.

Eric So, Director and President

Eric So is the Co-founder and President of Cybin. He is a veteran owner and operator of various public and private companies over the last 15 years and has led C-level corporate strategy, development and finance at all stages of the business life cycle from start-up to high growth and multinational. He began his career practicing in the areas of corporate commercial, securities, finance and mergers and acquisitions at Torys LLP.

John Kanakis, Director and SVP Business Development

John Kanakis is the Co-founder and SVP of Business Development of Cybin. He is a serial entrepreneur and financier and has financed and advised over 15 private and public companies throughout his career. He began his career in the technology and medical device manufacturing sectors before starting a merchant bank in Toronto.

Greg Cavers, Chief Financial Officer

Greg Cavers has over 20 years’ experience specializing in transforming and revitalizing corporate finance departments. Mr. Cavers has experience in service operations in varying stages of growth leading; business unit start-ups, restructuring, system implementations and merger integrations while increasing profitability, minimizing risk and dedicated to meeting financial reporting, IFRS; as well as regulatory reporting OSFI, MFDA requirements.

Jukka Karjalainen, Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Jukka Karjalainen is the former Director of Medical and Regulatory Affairs and Corporate Vice President at Biovail Pharmaceuticals and the former Medical Director at Eli Lilly and Company (Finland). He has 25 years of pharma experience spanning multiple medical specialities, academic, clinical research, regulatory affairs, preclinical, regulatory and clinical drug development from Phase I to Phase IV.

Eric Hoskins, Director

Eric Hoskins is the former Ontario Health Minister (2014-2018) responsible for one of the largest health care systems in North America. He is a former elected Member of Ontario Provincial Parliament holding Cabinet positions in Health, Economic Development and Trade, Children and Youth Services, and Immigration. Dr. Hoskins is a physician and public health specialist with more than thirty years’ experience in health care and public policy.

Grant Froese, Director

Grant Froese is a retail industry veteran with 38 years of experience at Loblaw Companies Limited, Canada’s largest food retailer, with his most recent position being Chief Operating Officer. Mr. Froese also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Marquee Health Group, a late stage applicant under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation and as Chief Executive Officer of Harvest One, a global cannabis company that develops and provides innovative lifestyle and wellness products to consumers and patients in regulated markets around the world where he gained valuable industry experience and insight. Mr. Froese has extensive experience in supply chain management, digital/ecommerce businesses, marketing, brand management, and merchandising and operations management.

Sara Brittany Somerset, Chief Communications Officer

Sara Brittany Somerset has over a decade of experience as a United Nations-based cannabis correspondent and global drug policy analyst. She established the first cannabis news desk at the United Nations and is the former U.N. Bureau Chief for High Times magazine. As a foreign correspondent, Ms. Somerset covered cannabis export during the blood diamond wars in Sierra Leone. In 2018, Ms. Somerset received an AxisWire Star Media Award for Best Freelance Cannabis Writer for her investigative journalism in Forbes and Leafly. As a communications director she has launched and represented myriad private and public cannabis companies. Ms. Somerset currently serves on multiple advisory boards, including greenbox Robotics.

Jackie Poriadjian, Chief Marketing Officer

Jackie Poriadjian brings 15+ years of brand building, marketing and business development experience from her work with iconic global brands. Ms. Poriadjian spent nearly a decade at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where she led international distribution and oversaw global brand marketing. In 2016, ahead of its initial public offering, Ms. Poriadjian joined Canada Goose as Chief Marketing Officer, supporting the brand’s transition from a predominantly wholesale to increasingly direct-to-consumer business, which included the launch of its first retail flagships as well as e-commerce. Ms. Poriadjian was most recently Chief Marketing Officer & Chief Revenue Officer at ecobee, bringing to market new products and services from the pioneer in smart home.

Further Information

Further details about the Proposed Transaction and the Resulting Issuer will be provided in a CSE listing statement prepared and filed by Clarmin in respect of the Proposed Transaction.

Investors are cautioned that, except as disclosed in the listing statement (or other disclosure document prepared by Clarmin) in connection with the Proposed Transaction, any information released or received with respect to the Proposed Transaction may not be accurate or complete and should not be relied upon.

About Cybin

Cybin is a mushroom life sciences company advancing psychedelic and nutraceutical-based products. Cybin is launching psilocybin-based products in jurisdictions where the substance is not banned. Simultaneously, Cybin is structuring and supporting clinical studies across North America and other regions, through strategic academic and institutional partnerships.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Clarmin’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the completion of the Proposed Transaction and the expected management team and board of directors of the Resulting Issuer (including all required approvals). By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others: (a) that there is no assurance that the parties hereto will obtain the requisite director, shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Proposed Transaction; (b) following completion of the Proposed Transaction, the Resulting Issuer may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions acceptable; (c) compliance with extensive government regulation; (d) domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Resulting Issuer’s business and results of operations; (e) the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Resulting Issuer’s securities, regardless of its operating performance; (f) adverse changes in the public perception of psilocybin and nutraceutical products; (g) decreases in the prevailing prices for psilocybin and nutraceutical products in the markets that the Resulting Issuer will operate in; and (h) the impact of COVID-19.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of Clarmin as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Clarmin undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in the United States. The Company’s securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Neither the TSXV nor the Canadian Securities Exchange has in any way passed upon the merits of the Proposed Transaction and neither has approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

