Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Receives Fast Track Designation for Zygel™

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given fast track designation for the company’s lead candidate Zygel (ZYN002 CBD gel) to treat behavioral symptoms with Fragile X Syndrome (FXS). As quoted in the press release: FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of drugs intended … Continued









Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) has announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given fast track designation for the company’s lead candidate Zygel (ZYN002 CBD gel) to treat behavioral symptoms with Fragile X Syndrome (FXS).

As quoted in the press release:

FDA’s Fast Track program is designed to facilitate the development of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs, and can lead to expedited review by FDA in order to get new important drugs to the patient earlier. “The FDA’s decision to grant Fast Track Designation for Zygel underscores the significance and severity of the unmet medical need that exists for patients living with Fragile X Syndrome and their caregivers,” said Armando Anido, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zynerba. “We believe that Zygel has the potential to be the first treatment indicated to directly address the core behavioral symptoms of this syndrome, and we look forward to working closely with the FDA to obtain approval to market Zygel as soon as possible.” Zynerba is conducting a pivotal trial to assess the efficacy and safety of Zygel as treatment for the behavioral symptoms of FXS in pediatric and adolescent patients (three through 17 years of age). Zygel is a pharmaceutically-manufactured CBD formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced clear gel, designed to provide controlled transdermal drug delivery into the bloodstream.

Click here to read the full press release.