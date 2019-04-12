Biotech

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Announces Termination of Phase 3 TAPPAS Trial

- April 12th, 2019

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has announced it has terminated its Phase 3 TAPPAS trial of TRC105 with Votrient in patients with advanced metastatic angiosarcoma. The trial was terminated based on recommendationsf rom the Independent Data Monitoring Committee. As quoted in the press release: TRACON will work with investigators to appropriately conclude the study in a manner … Continued

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) has announced it has terminated its Phase 3 TAPPAS trial of TRC105 with Votrient in patients with advanced metastatic angiosarcoma. The trial was terminated based on recommendationsf rom the Independent Data Monitoring Committee.

As quoted in the press release:

TRACON will work with investigators to appropriately conclude the study in a manner consistent with the best interests of each patient. Data from this study will be analyzed and submitted for presentation at an upcoming scientific congress.

“We are disappointed that TRC105 in combination with Votrient did not demonstrate clinically meaningful efficacy in patients with advanced or metastatic angiosarcoma,” said Charles Theuer, M.D. Ph.D., President and CEO of TRACON. “Given these data, we will terminate further enrollment in company sponsored trials of TRC105 in oncology. We will continue to support our partner, Santen, in their development of DE-122 in wet AMD, where the anti-angiogenic and anti-fibrotic properties of endoglin inhibition may be more relevant than in oncology. We will also continue to develop our other drug candidates, including TRC253 in partnership with Janssen and TJ004309 (also known as TJ-D5) in partnership with I-Mab, and, intend to advance candidates within I-Mab’s broad bispecific pipeline into the clinic in the US as early as the beginning of next year. We will also continue our business development efforts to source additional innovative products to fortify our pipeline through risk share and cost share arrangements. On a financial note, as a result of the expected savings to be generated from terminating TRACON sponsored trials of TRC105, we anticipate our current cash runway will now extend into the third quarter of 2020.”

