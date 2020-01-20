Tetra Bio-Pharma Provides Update on Commercialization Plans

Tetra provided an update on its commercialization initiatives to bring its OTC Drug Identification Number products to market in 2020.









Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV:TBP,OTCQB:TBPMF) provided an update on its commercialization initiatives to bring its OTC Drug Identification Number (DIN) products and natural health products to market in 2020.

Following the receipt of two OTC DINs from Health Canada last week, Tetra is now fully focused on the commercialization of these products and planned 2020 launch. The Company has selected a Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) that will initiate the manufacturing of both TERPACAN™ Hemorrhoids and TERPACAN™ Back and Muscle Pain in the upcoming weeks. This key step ensures test batches will be completed quickly and allow Tetra to focus on its marketing initiatives for both TERPACAN™ products.

